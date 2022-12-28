Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Endocarditis in patients with cocaine or opioid use disorder increased markedly from 2011 to 2022
The incidence rate of infective endocarditis—a rare but often fatal inflammation of the heart valves—among patients with cocaine use disorder or opioid use disorder increased from 2011 to 2022, with the steepest increase occurring from 2021 to 2022, a new study reports. Study findings contribute to expanding evidence of endocarditis as a significant and growing health concern for people who inject drugs, and further demonstrate that this risk has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Psychiatric Times
Cariprazine FDA-Approved as Adjunctive Therapy to Antidepressants
Cariprazine is now FDA-approved as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AbbVie’s cariprazine (Vraylar) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.1. “Many living with [MDD] find that their ongoing antidepressant therapy does...
PsyPost
A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
BBC
Urine test hope for early liver cancer diagnosis
Scientists in Scotland have made a discovery that could lead to a urine test for liver cancer. Staff at the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute in Glasgow have identified a metabolite never found before in mammals which could indicate the presence of the disease. There is currently no definitive urine...
Ménière's Disease: A Comprehensive Guide
Have you ever heard of Ménière's disease? Well, it's a thing. And we've got the symptoms, causes, and common treatments right here.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify protein that may protect the heart during certain cancer treatment regimens
Anthracyclines are a class of chemotherapies effective in treating many forms of cancer, including leukemias, lymphomas and breast cancer. Anthracyclines—such as doxorubicin, frequently used against breast cancer—kill cancer cells by damaging their DNA. However, these effective chemotherapies also cause toxic effects in the heart in about ten percent of patients that can eventually lead to heart failure, particularly in older patients with pre-existing cardiovascular disease.
MedicalXpress
First test of anti-cancer agent PAC-1 in human clinical trials shows promise
A phase I clinical trial of PAC-1, a drug that spurs programmed cell death in cancer cells, found only minor side effects in patients with end-stage cancers. The drug stalled the growth of tumors in the five people in the trial with neuroendocrine cancers and reduced tumor size in two of those patients. It also showed some therapeutic activity against sarcomas, scientists and clinicians report in the British Journal of Cancer.
MedicalXpress
A step towards precision oncology for patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma
Dr. Niklas Klümper, resident at the Clinic for Urology and working group leader at the Institute for Experimental Oncology at the University Hospital Bonn (UKB), is investigating which patients with metastatic bladder cancer benefit from a new oncological form of therapy—antibody-drug conjugates—in order to be able to use these promising drugs efficiently. His new findings were published this December in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.
neurologylive.com
Anti-CD20 Therapy Ublituximab Gains FDA Approval for Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
Marketed as Briumvi, the TG Therapeutics treatment becomes the third anti-CD20 agent approved for relapsing multiple sclerosis and is expected to become available in the first quarter of 2023. The FDA has approved TG Therapeutics’ investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody ublituximab, marketed as Briumvi, for the treatment of patients with relapsing...
targetedonc.com
ZB131 Receives FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment
The CSP-targeting antibody, ZB131, is being investigated in a phase 1/2 study of patients with pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to ZB131 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer. "More than 62,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with pancreatic...
physiciansweekly.com
Association Between Cough Rate and Inflammation Markers in Severe Asthma
The following is a summary of “An observational study to determine the relationship between cough frequency and markers of inflammation in severe asthma” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Holmes et al. The link between an objectively determined cough and type 2 (T2) biomarkers and...
Freethink
New antibody therapy works for 73% of multiple myeloma patients
Researchers from The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have presented results of a new antibody-based therapy for blood cancer — and the results are very good. The therapy, which uses a specific type of antibody, was successful in eliminating or reducing markers...
infomeddnews.com
Seoul Viosys: Through Air Purifier and Air Sterilizer Filters, Bacterial Growth and Leakage Occur
Seoul Viosys (“SVC”) (KOSDAQ: 092190), a global optical semiconductor company, conducted a test on air sterilization by air purifiers sold in the market. The test confirms that bacterial growth and its leakage occur through the filters. The Company announced filters in air purifiers and air sterilizers can cause viral infection and virus spread.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Diagnostic Accuracy High in Emergency Departments
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Diagnostic accuracy is high in the emergency department, with about 5.7 percent of patients misdiagnosed, according to a report published Dec. 15 by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. David E. Newman-Toker, M.D., Ph.D., from the Johns Hopkins University Evidence-based Practice Center...
2minutemedicine.com
Medical masks do not demonstrate definitive noninferiority to N95 respirators in preventing COVID-19
1. This randomized controlled trial did not definitively demonstrate noninferiority between N95 respirators and medical masks in preventing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in unvaccinated healthcare workers. 2. No serious adverse events, such as intensive care unit admission or death, were recorded in either group. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Inspira Signs OEM Deal with Terumo Cardiovascular
Inspira Technologies, a respiratory support technology company, announced today that it has signed an exclusive OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturing) agreement with Terumo Cardiovascular, a division of Terumo Corporation, a global medical device company. Terumo Corporation operates in more than 160 countries and regions around the world, providing patients in a variety of medical settings with more than 50,000 products and services.
Stay proactive about your health with multi-cancer early detection screening
(BPT) - There are many ways to be proactive about staying healthy—from having a balanced diet and getting enough sleep to exercising. Having recommended cancer screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies is another way to take control of your health. These single-cancer screenings can find specific cancers at earlier stages, before someone experiences symptoms.
docwirenews.com
Comparing Biologic Therapies for Asthma
In a recent study led by Dr. Tyler Pitre, researchers sought to compare the efficacy of biologic asthma treatments. Based on their analysis, they concluded tezepelumab and dupilumab effectively reduced asthma exacerbations; however, biologics did not significantly improve exacerbations in patients with low eosinophils, the team noted. Their findings were published in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.
EverydayHealth.com
Some COVID-19 Patients Don’t Recover Their Sense of Smell — Scientists May Know Why
New research suggests that the presence of ongoing inflammation that damages and destroys cells in the nose may be the reason that some people fail to recover their sense of smell after COVID-19. The study, a collaboration between researchers at Duke, Harvard, and the University of California in San Diego,...
KevinMD.com
The time is ripe for virtual care solutions in COPD
There’s a burgeoning crisis taking hold in the COPD management space; there are simply not enough pulmonologists, respiratory therapists, or pulmonary rehabilitation facilities to treat the growing number of COPD patients. This has left our field with an urgent window of opportunity to implement digital innovation into traditional treatment paradigms. Ironically enough, it was a respiratory disease that led to a global pandemic more than two years ago, which accelerated an unprecedented revolution in the widespread deployment of virtual care models. This paradigm shift has transformed care delivery for many chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart failure but has all but missed the respiratory disease space. As a pulmonologist, I see on a daily basis the ways in which the care environment for COPD is ripe for digital innovation. But there’s no time to waste.
