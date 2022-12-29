Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
NFL insider explains why Las Vegas Raiders cutting Derek Carr more likely than a trade
Based on the financials of the massive contract extension the Las Vegas Raiders gave Derek Carr in the offseason if
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks
Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Tom Brady After Derek Carr News
The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season might have an impact on Tom Brady. Las Vegas is reportedly considering moving on from Carr this offseason, meaning the team will be looking for a new quarterback. Brady, who is set to be a free agent, spent a significant chunk of his career working under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in New England.
Davante Adams Reacts To The Raiders Benching Derek Carr
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Derek Carr has been benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. He'll reportedly "step away" from the team for the final two weeks of the regular season. Shortly after McDaniels announced this decision, NFL fans started wondering what's next for Davante Adams. The...
NFL
Derek Carr's potential landing spots in 2023: Raiders QB on his way out of Las Vegas after benching?
It has been quite the whirlwind for Derek Carr over the past 14 months. There was the Jon Gruden saga, the Raiders' four-game win streak to snag an AFC wild-card slot and the last-minute playoff loss to the Bengals. That was followed by Las Vegas hiring Josh McDaniels, the Raiders...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Las Vegas Raiders Bench Quarterback Derek Carr
Derek Carr has been benched. This Sunday, when the Las Vegas Raiders will face the San Francisco 49ers, the Raiders will start Jarret Stidham. Not only will Carr not start, but rookie free agent Chase Garbers will also serve as the backup. According to ESPN, Carr will step away from the team for the remainder of the season to not be a distraction. A source notes both sides thought his absence “was best.”
Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr
Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Cowboys, Dalton Schultz 2 TDs Extend Lead Over Titans
Facing the short-handed Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a predicament inside Nissan Stadium. Holding a narrow 10-6 lead in the third quarter after three consecutive turnovers to close out the first half, the Cowboys offense was staring down a 3rd and 19 near midfield.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Pride’ at Halftime: Could Dallas Lose to Titans Junior Varsity?
For the Dallas Cowboys, this week moved so fast that there was no time for public pronouncements from inside The Star warning against "eating the cheese.''. Rather, from owner Jerry Jones on down, there was great pleasure in the 40-34 win over the Eagles on Saturday that moved Dallas to 11-4 ... and there was the hope - if not the assumption - that it would carry over to "Thursday Night Football'' in Nashville against the mail-it-in Titans.
Alabama football players transferring away could have participated in bowl, Nick Saban says
The Alabama football team has had 10 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since the Iron Bowl.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Denver Nuggets Friday, Injury Report, Starting Lineup Etc
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Denver swept the series and has currently won four-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-36 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 14- 22 in road games.
chatsports.com
NY Jets open as one of top betting favorites to land Derek Carr
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets have a strong chance to land Derek Carr in the offseason. The New York Jets are +400 to be Derek Carr’s next team, giving them the second-best odds. The Indianapolis Colts have the best odds, followed by the Jets. The Tennessee Titans are +500 while the divisional rival New England Patriots are +800. The Panthers, Buccaneers, and Commanders are +900 while the Saints and Giants are +1000 to round up the longshots.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Warriors On Pace to Set Unexpected NBA Record
The Golden State Warriors have been a very confusing team to watch this season. On some nights, they look like championship contenders. On other nights, they look like they need to blow it up entirely. Turns out, both can be true, and it's based on whether or not the team is on the road or at home.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
MLB.com Predicts Jose Ramirez To Win 2023 MVP
As most of the high-impact free agents have signed with their new teams and organizations begin to set their focus on 2023 Spring Training, we can finally start to make predictions and guesses on how players will perform next season. One player that is expected to have a big season...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Gary Payton II Receives his Warriors Championship Ring
It feels like his time with the team was ages ago, but Gary Payton II finally received his championship ring with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are currently facing off against the Blazers at home, and the team had a small little ceremony for Payton to receive his ring.
Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets
Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
