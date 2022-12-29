For the Dallas Cowboys, this week moved so fast that there was no time for public pronouncements from inside The Star warning against "eating the cheese.''. Rather, from owner Jerry Jones on down, there was great pleasure in the 40-34 win over the Eagles on Saturday that moved Dallas to 11-4 ... and there was the hope - if not the assumption - that it would carry over to "Thursday Night Football'' in Nashville against the mail-it-in Titans.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO