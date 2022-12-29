Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks
Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
Tom Withers shares his worries about Cleveland Sports
Associated Press reported Tom Withers joins Dan Menningen to discuss his worries about the future direction for Cleveland Sports with lack of consistency and drive.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents
The Kansas City Chiefs should end the season by beating two divisional opponents to finish with a 14-3 record. That, in theory, would give them no worse than the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still "earn" the top spot in the AFC if the Buffalo Bills were to lose one of their final two games and the Chiefs won out. Buffalo is favored in both of its final games, though, so Kansas City is more than likely to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
WKYC
Andrew Berry, Paul DePodesta or Jimmy Haslam? Who's calling the shots for the Cleveland Browns?
Does general manager Andrew Berry have the final say? Does Chief Strategy Officer Paul Depodesta override Berry?
Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs to get First Career Start on Thursday Night Football
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs is set to make his first career start tonight with the Tennessee Titans.
Why Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson backing Kevin Stefanski matters: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson once again backed up his head coach and play-caller on Thursday when he addressed the media. It’s the second week in a row he’s came out in support of Stefanski. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe talked about why...
