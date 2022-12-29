Read full article on original website
NFL insider explains why Las Vegas Raiders cutting Derek Carr more likely than a trade
Based on the financials of the massive contract extension the Las Vegas Raiders gave Derek Carr in the offseason if
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders
Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts, Giants Injury Report: 3 Ruled Out, 2 in Question
The Indianapolis Colts have completed their week of practice leading up to their final road matchup of the season this Sunday against the New York Giants. Unfortunately, they'll be without three important players while a pair of Giants players are in question. Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: NFL Decides Not to Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. for Hard Hit
Chargers star safety Derwin James will reportedly not face suspension from the NFL after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the Chargers’ 20–3 victory against the Colts on Monday Night Football. While the league agreed on the personal foul call of unnecessary roughness against...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice
The Dallas Cowboys will say they are focused on Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. But considering Tennessee has literally no reason to win the game, it's human nature for the Cowboys to look ahead to Week 18 against the Washington Commanders while also keeping a close eye on the Philadelphia Eagles, with a particular gaze set on injured Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Week 17 Storylines
Despite the New York Giants refusal to publically acknowledge those three simple little words, their Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts boils down to securing a victory if they want to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. So why aren't the players and head coach...
NBC Sports
49ers-Raiders injury report: Deebo out but could play next week
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers on Friday ruled out wide receiver Deebo Samuel from playing in their Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he would like for Samuel to return to action for the 49ers' regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals before opening the playoffs the following week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans Odds, TNF Best Bets & Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Dak Prescott and the surging Dallas Cowboys still have the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC in their sights as they travel to Nashville to face Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in the Week 17 edition of Thursday Night Football.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Icing on the Cake!’ CeeDee Lamb Joins Franchise 100 Club
The Dallas Cowboys squeezed past the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football 27-13 at Nissan Stadium, with more Dak Prescott-related turnovers (some his fault, others not) sometimes getting in the way. Despite the uneven performance, there were a couple of good things to come out of the game. One was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Roberts, Tight End, Merrimack Warriors
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By John Glennon Sports Illustrated Tennessee Titans News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Ruled Out for Steelers Game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth straight game when the Ravens play the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. Jackson injured his knee in Week 13 against the Broncos and has missed 12 straight practices. That means that Tyler Huntley will get his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zeke Streak! WATCH: TD Gives Cowboys Lead Over Titans
The Dallas Cowboys are off and running inside Nissan Stadium for Thursday night's contest with the Tennessee Titans. Playing without Pro Bowl selection and leading rusher Tony Pollard (thigh), it's the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas' backfield - and he's delivered. Given seven carries on the first two drives, Elliott's...
atozsports.com
Raiders set to end their own NFL record Sunday
The Las Vegas Raiders will be doing something they haven’t done in a while, and that’s have a starting quarterback that isn’t Derek Carr, on purpose, that is. Of course, Carr has set out games because of injury. However, he has never been benched since being in the NFL. Carr holds the record for consecutive starts with one team at 91, but that will obviously be ending this week.
chatsports.com
NY Jets open as one of top betting favorites to land Derek Carr
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets have a strong chance to land Derek Carr in the offseason. The New York Jets are +400 to be Derek Carr’s next team, giving them the second-best odds. The Indianapolis Colts have the best odds, followed by the Jets. The Tennessee Titans are +500 while the divisional rival New England Patriots are +800. The Panthers, Buccaneers, and Commanders are +900 while the Saints and Giants are +1000 to round up the longshots.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Indianapolis Colts Blindside In Good Hands with Rookie Left Tackle
The Indianapolis Colts have struggled on the offensive line this year helping lead to their 4-10-1 record. They currently have the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft according to Tankathon, and the progress of rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann should help them bypass offensive tackle with their top pick.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills TE Dawson Knox: A Matchup Challenge For Bengals?
The Buffalo Bills are bound for the playoffs for the fourth straight season. The team secured its third consecutive AFC East title with a 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears on Saturday at Soldier Field. With two games remaining on its schedule, Buffalo is now setting sights on securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC Postseason standings.
