ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Arson investigation underway after fire at Carpenters' Hall in Philadelphia

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ve13Y_0jxVleFh00

Police are investigating an arson on Christmas Eve in a historic building within Independence National Historical Park in the Old City section of Philadelphia.

US Park Rangers say the fire occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday at Carpenters' Hall on the 300 block of Chestnut Street. It was used as the meeting place for the first Continental Congress.

An officer on foot patrol discovered a large fire engulfing the basement of the building, authorities say.

"They broke into the building and they ignited some kind of fire somehow," said Michael Norris, the executive director of the Carpenters' Company, which owns the building.

Norris said someone broke into the basement of the building where the fire was started. The sprinkler system was activated, which caused more problems for the archives stored there.

Much of it was damaged and taken offsite for restoration work.

"I went downstairs. It was just devastating," said Alex Palma, the assistant director of the Carpenters' Company. He was called out to the building after it happened and saw the damage that the fire created.

"It destroyed our archives, at least our contemporary archives," Palma said. He said the oldest artifacts were safe or were being stored off-site at the time of the fire.

The building smelled like smoke still on Thursday, and there was visible smoke damage to the upper floors of the building, but it was saved.

Multiple agencies responded and extinguished the fire.

There are cameras inside the building, but not in the basement. Since the person gained access from the outside, they were not caught on any of their cameras.

Officials are already making upgrades to the security system.

The National Park Service and the ATF are looking at cameras in other places.

Investigators are asking anyone who was nearby and may have seen anything suspicious to contact them at 1-888-653-0009 or online at
go.nps.gov/SubmitATip .

Carpenters' Hall hosted the First Continental Congress in 1774 and was home to the first and second banks of the U.S.

Carpenters' Hall is currently closed for a comprehensive, $3 million preservation project. It was scheduled to reopen on Feb. 2, 2023. Now that opening will be pushed back to a later date.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sauconsource.com

Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police

A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
RIEGELSVILLE, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Shot In Basement Of House Near Lawncrest

Philadelphia police were called to a residence on the 1200 block of Unruh Street today. Originally, fire rescue was called for a medical call at that location. When they arrived the found a 60 year old male had been shot two times in his leg. Apparently, this happened yesterday. It...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police investigate "suspicious death" in Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating what they call a "suspicious death" in Philadelphia's Overbrook section Thursday evening. A 62-year-old man was found dead around 5 p.m. in a home on the 900 block of Atwood Road, police say.Authorities say the man's wife found him unresponsive in the bedroom on the second floor. They also say that his head showed signs of trauma.Police have not recovered any weapons but say they have a person in custody. The identity of the person in custody is unknown at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Fire at Independence National Historical Park building was arson, NPS rangers say

A large fire damaged one of Philadelphia's historic landmarks on Christmas Eve — and investigators believe it was no accident. Around 8 p.m. on Dec. 24, a National Park Service officer on foot patrol discovered the blaze in the basement of Carpenters' Hall on the 300 block of Chestnut Street. Responders from multiple agencies arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire, which is being investigated as an arson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Police search for Wilmington man accused of fleeing traffic stop

Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday. According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
WILMINGTON, DE
abc27 News

Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident

A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself inside Pa. home: police

A 5-year-old boy is now in recovery after he accidentally shot himself inside a Philadelphia home, police said. “We found out the child was home with family members when he was handling a gun and that the gun discharged, and at this time, we believe accidentally shooting this 5-year-old in his left thigh,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, according to 6ABC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 People, Including Police Officer, Injured in Olney Car Crash

A multi-vehicle car crash in the Olney section of North Philadelphia has left three people, including a police officer, injured, Philadelphia Police say. SkyForce10 was over the crash scene on the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where a Toyota was seen destroyed in the middle of the block, its front-end unrecognizable.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
130K+
Followers
17K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy