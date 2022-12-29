Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler then colder, Chance of New Year's Day snow

It will be cooler today as we are behind a cold front, but daytime temperatures will remain slightly above the norm again this afternoon. Clouds will give way to sunshine in the afternoon. A few snow showers could pop up in the Beartooths/Absarokas. A better chance comes tomorrow as another shot of energy ripples through. This could also bring a quick rain shower to Billings.

Zonal flow will help keep the lower elevations dry on Saturday before a backdoor cold front drops in from Canada on Sunday bringing a chance of snow along with cooler temperatures. As of now, southern MT and northern WY have a better chance of receiving the bulk of the snow. Still a lot of uncertainty with this system, though.

We'll get a break from the wind today, but gusts up to 50 mph will return this evening along the Beartooth Foothills and the Livingston/Nye area. They'll hang on through tomorrow morning at the least, but should lessen as the day progresses.

A look ahead to the first week of 2023 shows near normal temperatures and slightly wetter than average conditions in most of the Q2 viewing area, but slightly warmer and drier (or near normal) than average conditions east of Yellowstone County.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s today through Saturday then 20s/30s Sunday into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s/20s tonight through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com