New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
northernnewsnow.com
Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible
TODAY: High pressure will briefly bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of our Monday. Highs reach the single digits to low teens above zero with lows in the single digits above and below zero and increasing clouds overnight. TUESDAY: A small wave of low pressure will...
First Alert Weather: Beautiful Friday; Rain for New Year's Eve
Another beautiful day is on tap for today. Bright skies will not hamper any plans, and temps will soar into the 50s regionwide. The city will see a high of 56, which is around 15 degrees higher than average, and a far cry from where temps were last Friday afternoon. A few clouds will develop late in the day, which will lead to mostly cloudy skies overnight. It will be mild with a low of 47. Patchy fog is also possible. New Year's Eve will begin mostly cloudy, with rain developing in the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times, with rainfall totals ranging from .25-.50". An isolated thunderstorm is possible, especially south of the city. Our high will be 52. The heaviest of rain should be over at the stroke of midnight, but some showers will linger into the overnight hours. New Year's Day will see skies clearing and temps climbing back into the mid 50s. The first week of 2023 looks to be very mild, with temperatures feeling more like April than January.
WJLA
DC Weather: Sunshine continues Wednesday with temps nearing the 50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're in for another sunny day, so grab the sunglasses out the door on Wednesday. First Alert Weather continues to track a gradual warming trend through the end of the year. Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-morning on Wednesday but will warm to around 50...
Cloudy, clear heading into Saturday; rain expected for New Year's Eve
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says the clouds will roll in tonight, with lows in the upper-30s.
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US
Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest
A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
Sun returns along with warming temps
High pressure centered over the southeastern U.S. will dominate our weather the next couple days. Gusty SW winds flowing up the backside of the high pressure will bring increasingly mild air into our area. We look to finally break back above the 32 degree mark Wednesday, ending the period of sub-freezing temps we have experienced […]
Wind and rain return to start off the weekend, but dries out for Sunday
It should end by 2 p.m., but a few more gusty showers are possible as the front crosses later in the evening.
WDTN
Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures
A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
Flash freeze after rain, snow expected to impact travel
An Arctic freeze following precipitation is expected to leave travelers in the U.S. scrambling. Some regions will also see wind chills as low as -70 degrees. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has the forecast.
Feet of snow for the West this weekend
Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast
The workweek comes to an end with a dry, cool day. Forecasters are calling for sunny skies on Friday with gusty breezes and high temperatures in the upper 40s. Saturday will be cloudy with chances for showers late in the day. Rain could possibly change over to flurries or even light snow showers in some spots overnight.
natureworldnews.com
Wintry Weather to Expect in Upper Midwest Bringing Rain and Snow to First Week of December
As December begins bringing colder air for the coming winter season, the latest weather forecast showed that residents in the Upper Midwest could expect wintry weather. It could bring rain and snow. People living in the said areas should prepare for colder weather and always keep an umbrella and raincoat...
WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain and mild temperatures for New Year's Eve
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says temperatures will stay mild into 2023 with showers on Saturday.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
Major winter storm on track for Christmas week, forecasters say
Snow, rain and powerful winds are expected to accompany frigid temperatures in parts of the country this week that may cause travel disruptions during week ahead of Christmas.
WJCL
Highs in the 70s continue into the weekend, plus a look at rain for New Year's Eve
Patchy fog will develop overnight into early Friday morning as lows drop to the 50s. Partly sunny skies will stay through Friday afternoon, but it will be another warm one. Highs return to the 70s. The 70s continue into the weekend even with a cold front arriving. Rain chances increase...
