Kalkaska, MI

Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North

By Meredith St. Henry
 4 days ago
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan.

Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S.

Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders.

Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in business as riders come to the area.

Moose and Stella’s Cafe in Kalkaska is a popular spot for snowmobilers to grab a bite to eat while out on the trails.

Another good place to grab a bite while riding in the Mesick area is Jennifer’s Roundabout Restaurant.

