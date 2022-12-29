Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
decrypt.co
Alameda-Linked Funds on the Move Again via Coin Mixers
Wallets linked to Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research are swapping and transferring crypto funds, using coin mixers to obscure transactions. Wallets linked to Alameda Research, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed trading firm, continue to shuffle around crypto funds and are using coin mixers to obscure transactions, blockchain analysts said Thursday.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Crypto investors have trudged through a bear market for almost all of 2022. The top two digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down 65% and 68% year to date, respectively. While many crypto investors will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, it wasn't all bad news in 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money
Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
u.today
Ethereum Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Records $620 Billion in Trading Volume This Year
On Tuesday, Uniswap announced three million unique wallets had transacted a total of 68 million times with a total volume of over $620 billion throughout the year. Uniswap is an automated, open-source protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to swap one digital asset for another. This type of transaction is called an "exchange" or a "swap". Uniswap allows anyone to easily liquidate their digital assets in exchange for other digital assets of equal value while eliminating the need for third-party services such as exchanges. With Uniswap, users can quickly and easily trade directly with other people by depositing funds into a smart contract, which serves as a pool of liquidity between traders.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
financefeeds.com
Microstrategy sells Bitcoin for first time, loss hits $2 billion
Analytics software company Microstrategy purchased 2,395 bitcoins for $43 million in the depths of the industry’s chaos created by the FTX’s stunning collapse. More interestingly though, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder sold 704 BTC for about $11.8 million on December 22. That was the first sale from its bitcoin stockpile since MicroStrategy began acquiring the primary cryptocurrency in 2020.
cryptoglobe.com
3AC Co-Founder Kyle Davies Shares His Crypto Predictions for 2023
On Monday (26 December 2022), Kyle Davies, Co-Founder of failed Singapore-based cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (aka “3AC”), shared his crypto predictions for 2023. 3AC, which was founded in 2012 by Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, was “ordered to liquidate on 27 June 2022 by a court...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Warns Bitcoin (BTC) ‘Still Trending Down’, Looks at Litecoin, Fantom, and One AI Altcoin
A widely followed crypto analyst is breaking down Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Fantom (FTM) and one little-known altcoin that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 643,500 Twitter followers that BTC is “trending down” after two harsh rejections. “Still...
financefeeds.com
FX Back Office adds Match-Trader as option for FX brokers using CRM
FX Back Office has fully integrated with Match-Trade Technologies’ flagship multi-asset trading platform Match-Trader. The CRM software firm specialized in the forex industry provides an all-in-one solution for forex brokers seeking to manage their customer relationships. The integration of Match-Trader further expands its technological ecosystem as part of its...
astaga.com
Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Price For 2023 As BTC Breaks Key Level
Bitcoin (BTC) value breaks additional and hit a low of $16,467 on Friday because the market sentiment stays weak amid the vacation season. With the essential help of $16.5K now damaged, crypto analysts predict extra narrow-range, sideways buying and selling within the coming days. On-chain information signifies 2023 as a constructive 12 months for the crypto market.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
financefeeds.com
SignalPlus enhances crypto options trading with Deribit
“We are very proud to expand upon our offerings and integrate Deribit, a premier digital derivatives exchange with advanced technology, a highly professional team, and a reputation for excellent depth and liquidity in the industry. With this integration, we believe that we can leverage the efficient trading tools offered by SignalPlus and jointly drive the growth of crypto options. We are excited about this integration and expect exponential growth in usage and penetration in this industry in the coming years.”
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Kraken to End Japan Operations
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said it will exit Japan and deregister from the Financial Services Agency as of Jan. 31. The decision was prompted by "current market conditions in Japan in combination with a weak crypto market globally," the company said in a blog post on Wednesday. Kraken users in the...
financefeeds.com
Admirals secures CMA license in Kenya and acquires Seychelles-authorized securities dealer
FX and CFD brokerage group Admirals has announced it secured a non-dealing online forex trading broker license in Kenya as the company further expands across the globe, now with a focus in Africa. Admirals Kenya Limited is the local entity that has obtained authorization from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA),...
financefeeds.com
NAGA Group deepens loss as crypto winter bites
NAGA Group, a provider of brokerage services, cryptocurrency platform NAGAX and neo-banking app NAGA Pay, announced the financial results the first half of 2022 ending 30 June 2022. Looking at the figures, NAGA Group reported strong revenues, significant user growth, but it deepened its net loss due to increased marketing...
financefeeds.com
FXCM’s share CFDs and stock baskets led by TSLA and Big US Tech FAANG in November
No significant changes in the stock baskets, as US and China Tech baskets lead the way, as they did in October. FXCM has released data on its most popular instruments for the month of November in its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines. The provider of online...
