Read full article on original website
Related
more955.com
Violet “Janice” Phillips, 88, Mitchell
Violet “Janice” Phillips, 88, of Mitchell, SD, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at American Legion Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
more955.com
Dawn Grosz, 63, Mitchell
Dawn Grosz, 63, of Mitchell, SD, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell under hospice care. Visitation will be Saturday, December 31, from 10-11:30 AM at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Letcher. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
more955.com
Sara Klich, 37, Blunt
Sara Klich, 37, of Blunt, SD, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Blunt. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, December 30, at Harvest Community Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Silver Creek Cemetery in rural Woonsocket. Visitation will be Thursday, from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
more955.com
South Dakota Civil Air Patrol assisting Feeding South Dakota after winter storms
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDWG) – Civil Air Patrol in South Dakota is assisting Feeding South Dakota (FSD) and other agencies in their efforts to feed South Dakotans who have been snowed in for over a week because of winter storms. The operational support was approved on Tuesday by the...
Comments / 0