wrfalp.com
WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 29, 2022
SON – Balloons – Ellicottville. Doug Phillips Duo – Peek’n Peak Resort (Sugar Shack) – Clymer. SON – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer. Lenny Sales – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood. The Fractures – The Green Door...
Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move
Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
erienewsnow.com
Mayville-Chautauqua Winter Festival Announces 2023 Festival Dates
The Mayville-Chautauqua Community Chamber of Commerce is deep into the planning phase for the 2023 Mayville Winter Festival. A team of committee members is working hard to bring back experiences from past festivals as well as new elements for the event. The Mayville Winter Festival is scheduled for February 17th.
wrfalp.com
Lily Dale Assembly Historic District Receive NYS Historic Preservation Award
The Lily Dale Assembly Historic District in Cassadaga has been recognized with a 2022 New York State Historic Preservation Award. Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, “Preserving notable landmarks across New York allows us to celebrate our shared history and honor our collective past.”. The Lily Dale Assembly...
wrfalp.com
Mike Metzger Resigns From CCIDA Board
Longtime Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board Chair Mike Metzger has resigned. Metzger submitted his resignation to the IDA on December 22. IDA CEO Mark Geise said Metzger had been discussing stepping down from the board, citing his pending retirement from SUNY Fredonia as its Vice-President of Finance and Administration.
wutv29.com
Erie County executive: Bills didn't receive preferential treatment
The Buffalo Bills asked for a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day but didn't receive one, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. The deadly winter storm that hit Western New York, causing a travel ban and shutting down the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, forced the Bills to stay in Chicago on Saturday night after their game against the Bears. The team was able to fly into Rochester on Sunday.
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua County ready to assist Buffalo area with dig out
As the Buffalo area digs out from the "blizzard of the century", Chautauqua County is providing assistance to its neighbor to the north. County Executive P-J Wendel says several fire departments are ready to assist, including four members from the Forestville Fire Department's Rescue and ATV units. Wendel says he's been in touch with Erie County officials and is ready to assist if needed...
wrfalp.com
End of Year, New Year’s Day Hikes Planned in WNY
Several hikes are planned for the end of the year and start of the New Year around Western New York. The Audubon Community Nature Center will hold a guided winter hike from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, December 31. The hike will give people an opportunity to learn how...
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
Erie County To Take Over Snow Removal Services In Buffalo?
Over the last month or so, Buffalo and Western New York have been hit by two major snow storms that have dumped nearly 100 inches of snow on Buffalo, with much more snow hitting the suburbs. The latest storm, potentially the worst blizzard in the history of Buffalo, has left...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: HOCHUL FAILED TO PREPARE FOR BUFFALO BLIZZARD
In the days leading up to the deadliest snow storm in modern New York history, the state government was fixated on a special session of the Assembly and Senate, at which – with the governor’s approval – legislators were giving themselves a 29% pay raise, increasing their salary to the highest in the nation.
Diocese of Buffalo places priest on administrative leave
The Diocese of Buffalo announced it has placed a priest on administrative leave due to a complaint of inappropriate comments communicated to a minor.
Stunning New Photos Of 2022 Blizzard’s Deadly Aftermath In New York
As temperatures climb headed into the New Year's weekend, many New Yorkers are spending the last of the festive season digging out. Winter Storm Elliot dumped feet of snow on the western part of the state, in what may be the worst blizzard the region has seen in 45 years.
wrfalp.com
[LISTEN] YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast: Ep 14 – Workers Rights And Equitable Pay In NYS
YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast features members of the local YWCA Jamestown team – Hillary Belin, Indo Quinones, Alize Scott, and Cienna Simon – discussing a variety of issues and topics with various guests from the Jamestown and Chautauqua Region. This episode features Hillary, Kirsten, Indo and Cienna discussing...
Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
More snow in store for Buffalo after blizzard ‘for the ages’
Some 2,872 domestic and international U.S. flights were canceled Tuesday as of about 8 a.m. Eastern time.
WIVB
Buffalo woman goes into labor at home in middle of blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Imagine this — the snow is coming down so hard, you can’t see and the wind is blowing at 70 miles per hour — and you go into labor, inside your home. That’s what happened to a woman in Buffalo during this...
wnynewsnow.com
An Aviation Innovation Visits Chautauqua County To Recharge
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — An aviation innovation made a stop in Chautauqua County on Wednesday to recharge. Beta Technologies’ first of its kind electric aircraft touched down at the Jamestown airport. “This is the first time an electric aircraft to my knowledge has been to Jamestown,...
This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]
You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
