Chautauqua, NY

wrfalp.com

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 29, 2022

SON – Balloons – Ellicottville. Doug Phillips Duo – Peek’n Peak Resort (Sugar Shack) – Clymer. SON – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer. Lenny Sales – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood. The Fractures – The Green Door...
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move

Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Mayville-Chautauqua Winter Festival Announces 2023 Festival Dates

The Mayville-Chautauqua Community Chamber of Commerce is deep into the planning phase for the 2023 Mayville Winter Festival. A team of committee members is working hard to bring back experiences from past festivals as well as new elements for the event. The Mayville Winter Festival is scheduled for February 17th.
MAYVILLE, NY
wrfalp.com

Lily Dale Assembly Historic District Receive NYS Historic Preservation Award

The Lily Dale Assembly Historic District in Cassadaga has been recognized with a 2022 New York State Historic Preservation Award. Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, “Preserving notable landmarks across New York allows us to celebrate our shared history and honor our collective past.”. The Lily Dale Assembly...
CASSADAGA, NY
wrfalp.com

Mike Metzger Resigns From CCIDA Board

Longtime Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board Chair Mike Metzger has resigned. Metzger submitted his resignation to the IDA on December 22. IDA CEO Mark Geise said Metzger had been discussing stepping down from the board, citing his pending retirement from SUNY Fredonia as its Vice-President of Finance and Administration.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wutv29.com

Erie County executive: Bills didn't receive preferential treatment

The Buffalo Bills asked for a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day but didn't receive one, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. The deadly winter storm that hit Western New York, causing a travel ban and shutting down the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, forced the Bills to stay in Chicago on Saturday night after their game against the Bears. The team was able to fly into Rochester on Sunday.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County ready to assist Buffalo area with dig out

As the Buffalo area digs out from the "blizzard of the century", Chautauqua County is providing assistance to its neighbor to the north. County Executive P-J Wendel says several fire departments are ready to assist, including four members from the Forestville Fire Department's Rescue and ATV units. Wendel says he's been in touch with Erie County officials and is ready to assist if needed...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

End of Year, New Year’s Day Hikes Planned in WNY

Several hikes are planned for the end of the year and start of the New Year around Western New York. The Audubon Community Nature Center will hold a guided winter hike from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, December 31. The hike will give people an opportunity to learn how...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: HOCHUL FAILED TO PREPARE FOR BUFFALO BLIZZARD

In the days leading up to the deadliest snow storm in modern New York history, the state government was fixated on a special session of the Assembly and Senate, at which – with the governor’s approval – legislators were giving themselves a 29% pay raise, increasing their salary to the highest in the nation.
BUFFALO, NY
WHIO Dayton

Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

An Aviation Innovation Visits Chautauqua County To Recharge

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — An aviation innovation made a stop in Chautauqua County on Wednesday to recharge. Beta Technologies’ first of its kind electric aircraft touched down at the Jamestown airport. “This is the first time an electric aircraft to my knowledge has been to Jamestown,...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]

You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
BUFFALO, NY

