ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain’s Son Is The Number One Man In Her Life—Meet Eja Lange

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZMqq_0jxVkJjV00

Eja Lange is Shania Twain’s only son with ex-husband, Robert John Lange. In 2010, the couple divorced and this left young Eja to be a source of support for his mother in her difficult time. Mother and son have since become inseparable.

The Canadian singer kept Eja away from the spotlight and paparazzi of the music world, so little is known about him except occasional Instagram posts wishing him well on his birthdays. Recently, she spoke about how her introverted son may follow her steps in pursuing a career in music.

Everything To Know About Eja Lange, Shania Twain’s Only Son

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUOBu_0jxVkJjV00
Instagram

Eja was born on August 21, 2001, in Ontario, Canada. The child was a gift as he was birthed eight years after Shania and Robert’s marriage. Unfortunately, he experienced the awful separation of his parents at a very young age. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shania Twain sang praises of her son for staying strong despite having a rough childhood. “[Eja is] the light at the end of the tunnel,” she revealed. “My son was the beauty out of it all.”

Eja was successfully hidden from the spotlight his parents lived in so he could live in freedom and make his own choices. In an interview with PEOPLE, Shania revealed her hopes to raise Eja to become a responsible man. “I would like him to be well-rounded, humble, and honest, without having to be deprived to develop that character,” Shania said. “When you don’t come from struggle, gaining appreciation is a quality that’s difficult to come by. So we go out of our way to try to keep him appreciative. We don’t keep him in a bubble.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BT4EZ_0jxVkJjV00
Instagram

Eja Lange’s Musical Career

With a talented singer like his mother and a father who is a music producer, it is not shocking that Eja would follow his parents’ career path. In an interview with Like Nashville, Shania talks about Eja’s love for music and how he is making effort to progress his career. “That’s his passion. He’s a writer and producer,” Shania detailed. “He’s been making music for a few years now. He’s very devoted and a real hard worker. He’s got a crazy passion for making music, and it’s really fun to watch.”

However, the 21-year-old does not want to live in the shadows of his parents, but wants to create a name for himself. This has led him to explore different genres to find his voice. “He listens to EDM,” Shania told Closer. “So that’s where he is as a fan, but he listens to all kinds of music. He likes a wide variety of stuff. Hans Zimmer is one of his biggest heroes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiHGn_0jxVkJjV00
Instagram

Unlike his mom, the introverted nature of Eja makes him more of a composer than a stage performer. “He’s not taking interest in being a performer, so I’m relieved about that if I was being really honest,” Shania revealed. “I think he’ll enjoy music more just being the creator of the music. It’s just really taxing being a performer, being the person out in front unless that’s what he really wants. He just has a quiet confidence about him.”

Although they have different tastes in music, the mother and son may one day bless their fans with a song. Who knows, the merge of the different tunes may be the beauty of the sound. “I use the guitar, he uses synthesizers. You never know, maybe someday we’ll come up with something great.”

Comments / 8

Linda Reid
3d ago

Not the best picture, I have seen her on other shows, and she is still gorgeous 😍

Reply
8
Related
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On

Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities

When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Prevention

Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks

Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
iheart.com

Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery

The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
184K+
Followers
9K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy