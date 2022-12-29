Read full article on original website
South Dakota high school basketball scores from December 29th
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 50, Highmore-Harrold 40. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 25. Takini vs. Santee, Neb., ccd. Highmore-Harrold 60, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 37. Hitchcock-Tulare 69, Potter County 28. Hot Springs 61, Spearfish 56. Irene-Wakonda 65, Hanson 57. Lemmon 62, Langford 49. Lennox 75, Waconia, Minn. 73. Little Wound...
Noem funds South Dakota Republican Party
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem gave almost $70,000 from the Kristi for Governor campaign to the South Dakota Republican Party in preparation for the new year and the next election cycle, according to her press release. “South Dakota has set an example for the nation that conservative...
Staff gives South Dakota governor flamethrower for Christmas
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got a hot Christmas gift from her staff — literally. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports Noem’s staff gave her a Pulsefire LRT flamethrower with an engraved plate of the state motto “Under God, the people rule.” A video posted to Twitter on Sunday shows Noem decked out in camouflage torching a pile of cardboard boxes on a snowy farm. According to Tennessee-based ammunitions company MidSouth Shooters, a Pulsefire LRT costs about $650. Noem spokesperson Ian Fury says no tax dollars were used to buy the flamethrower.
South Dakota Activists File Measure That Could Put Marijuana Legalization On Ballot For Third Election In A Row
South Dakota activists have taken the first step toward putting marijuana legalization on the state ballot for the third time in as many election cycles. The new measure, if it goes before voters and is approved, would allow current medical cannabis dispensaries to sell marijuana to any adult over the age of 21.
Wheeler asks lawmakers to prioritize homeless, public defender shortage
Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler requested several asks of Governor-Elect Tina Kotek and state lawmakers including addressing homelessness, bolstering public defender salaries and lowering the bar to forcibly commit someone.
Gas prices continue to decline
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The U.S. continues to see the affects of inflation in fuel, however, gas prices did decline for the seventh straight week. As of Tuesday, Dec. 27, the average gas price in the U.S. is $3.10 a gallon but in South Dakota the average gas is $3.05 according to AAA.
Sara Klich, 37, Blunt
Sara Klich, 37, of Blunt, SD, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Blunt. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, December 30, at Harvest Community Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Silver Creek Cemetery in rural Woonsocket. Visitation will be Thursday, from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Critics expect chaos under Illinois bail ban despite ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Critics are worried that the elimination of cash bail in Illinois starting Sunday will create chaos after a judge ruled the ban on such unconstitutional but failed to block it from taking effect. House Republicans on Thursday urged Democrats who approved the plan nearly two...
Kathryn (Kay) Lebert, 81
Kathryn (Kay) Lebert, 81, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Edgewood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Pierre, SD after fighting Alzheimer’s disease for several years. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 6:30 Rosary, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in American Legion Cemetery.
