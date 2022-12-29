1 dead after 2 teens fall through ice while playing on frozen Kennesaw lake

KENNESAW, Ga. — Two teens playing on a partially frozen lake in Kennesaw fell through the ice Wednesday night, and one of them died overnight, according to the Cobb County Fire Department.

Fire officials say a Kennesaw police officer was able to pull one of the boys out of the lake. A Fire Department rescue boat had to search the lake for the second boy before finding him a short time later. Paramedics from the Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service tried to resuscitate the second boy. A Fire Department Spokesman said that he later died at the hospital.

The other boy involved in this incident was in stable condition, although they say they did not know whether he was still at a hospital.

Georgia State Patrol also responded to the scene with one of its helicopters to assist with the incident.

Three members of Cobb Fire were treated on scene for cold exposure, officials say.

Neither of the victims has been identified.

©2022 Cox Media Group