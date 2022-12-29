ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

New North Carolina laws in effect Jan. 1, recap of 2022’s new laws

By Judith Retana
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47U2Qv_0jxVjFAO00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the new year comes a batch of new laws. While some may go by unnoticed, a few could will have more measurable impacts.

Income tax decrease

For tax year 2022, the North Carolina individual income tax rate was 4.99 percent. In 2023, that will drop to 4.75 percent. It won’t be the last drop in income tax rates. By 2026, the individual income tax rate is scheduled to drop to 3.99 percent.

The schedule for rate decreases was approved by law makers in the 2021 legislative session.

Fuel tax increase

Gas could cost you more in 2023. NC’s fuel tax is scheduled to increase from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon. The North Carolina Department of Revenue reports that fuel tax increase is calculated by taking into account population change and inflation. The inspection tax will remain in the same at .0025 cents per gallon. The federal gas tax is currently 18.4 cents per gallon.

Criminal justice reform

While several parts of Senate Bill 300, a wide ranging criminal justice reform bill, have already gone into effect. One more portion of the North Carolina bill go into effect Jan. 1. The bill includes, increasing the punishment for ‘riot offenses’, and mandatory training for officers on topics ranging from mental health for officers, to implicit bias and duty to intervene and report in cases of excessive force.

Effective Jan. 1, law enforcement agencies will be required to conduct more intensive criminal background checks for people applying for positions in law enforcement. Agencies will be required to submit applications and fingerprints of the applicants to the State Bureau of Investigation for a statewide criminal history check. A national criminal background check must then be run by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

By June 20, 2023, law enforcement agencies must submit fingerprints for all personnel for criminal background checks.

2022 new laws recap

2022 saw a string of new laws effective several months into the year. Some of those went into effect as late as Dec. 1.

Effective Dec. 1, North Carolina House Bill 674 expands the list of assault crimes that require a DNA sample if someone is convicted or found not guilty by reason of insanity. The bill aims to not only help solve crimes but help prevent future assaults. Another portion of the bill that bars facilities from billing patients for sexual assault evidence kits and forensic testing went into effect in October.

City of Burlington looking for volunteers for new Motorist Assistance Program

While not written in 2022, a 20-week abortion ban came into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. There are certain medical emergency exemptions. The law has been on the books since 1973 but was unenforceable because of protections allowed through Roe V. Wade.

With a national string of organized retail thefts, lawmakers passed North Carolina toughen laws through House Bill 1005. It is harsher on thieves and allows store owners to sue criminals

After the death of a seven-year-old in a vacation rental, lawmakers passed House Bill 619, also known as “Weston’s Law” . Weston died after falling into a gap between the elevator car and the elevator shaft. Under the bill, owners of short-term rentals must now have a professional elevator installer certify that the safety measures are in place.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 5

Adam Simerson
2d ago

Money is tight had prices are high, I know let's raise the had tax so we have the money to not fix the roads

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinajournal.com

New N.C. laws take effect January 1, 2023

The new year means new laws for North Carolina. Here is a look at some of the laws that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Although S.B. 300, Criminal Justice Reform, was signed into law by Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 2, 2021, a portion of the bill only becomes law on Jan. 1.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wfmynews2.com

These NC laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — People across the Carolinas are ringing in the new year this weekend and looking ahead to what's to come in 2023. With the new year comes new laws in North Carolina that go into effect on Jan. 1. Criminal Justice Reform. This law was signed by...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Governor Roy Cooper reviews TikTok use on employee devices

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration said it’s reviewing the use of TikTok on state government devices, as the popular social media app is a growing source of security concerns from politicians in Washington and other states. The comment from a Cooper spokesperson came after two key state House Republicans asked […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Planned Parenthood and other groups withdraw North Carolina lawsuit

(The Center Square) — Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and others recently withdrew a lawsuit challenging five North Carolina abortion statutes, though the voluntary dismissal allows them to refile at any time. Planned Parenthood filed the voluntary dismissal without prejudice last week, ending its legal challenge to five laws approved by the Legislature more than a decade ago to protect unborn children. Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization that represented...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
jocoreport.com

Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
LEE COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

New faces in NC Poltics

North Carolina politics will have several new faces while the race for state governor will take stage soon. North Carolina politics will have several new faces while the race for state governor will take stage soon. Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection …. Search warrants obtained in Moore...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

A new chapter lies ahead as NC long session begins in January

When the new North Carolina General Assembly session commences in January 2023, a mix of old and new faces will be present, along with revisiting some old issues and brand-new ones. The make-up of the NCGA for this long session will also be different. The Senate has regained a supermajority...
WBTW News13

North Carolina state representatives urge Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok over security concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –Two North Carolina Republican state representatives wrote a letter Wednesday to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper asking him to ban TikTok from all government devices. Jason Saine of Lincoln and Jon Hardister of Guilford called the ban a “matter of national security” and asked Cooper to act “swiftly and decisively.” […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff

The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign. Brenna Bird, a Republican county attorney who defeated longtime Attorney General Tom […] The post New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing

(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
89K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy