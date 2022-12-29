ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

North Carolina substitute teacher expected in court, charged for indecent liberties with 2 students

By Hayley Fixler, Amber Trent
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1TAf_0jxVjCWD00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County substitute teacher is expected to make a court appearance after being arrested and charged for indecent liberties with two students.

20-year-old Rachel Beahn was arrested earlier in December by Cary Police.

CBS 17 previously reported that arrest warrant stated that one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School. And the students’ ages have not been released.

According to official documents, the alleged offenses happened on Nov. 26, 2022.

CBS 17 previously confirmed that Beahn was a current North Carolina State University student and had began attending the university in Fall 2020.

‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested

Wake County Public Schools told CBS 7 that Beahn was hired in May 2021 and has been suspended from working in the school system.

Parents previously told CBS 17 that they were concerned and confused how someone her age would be able to supervise students not much younger than herself.

“18-year-olds teaching 17 and 16-year-olds? That’s not good. That’s not good at all,” said Janet and Don Pittman, Middle Creek High School grandparents.

Currently, non-certified substitutes only have to have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, go through a background check, and complete an online training course, according to the Wake County Public Schools website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

GG
1d ago

Age doesn't have anything to do with it. A chemically imbalanced brain 🧠 does 😏 just look at Mary Letourneau, who has passed now, but still, she was in her 30s when she assaulted a child

Reply
3
Related
jocoreport.com

18 Year-Old Indicted For Murder Of Johnston County Store Clerk

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A Grand Jury has indicted an 18 year-old man on murder, kidnapping, and robbery charges. Alexander Leon Herrera of Thunder Ridge Drive, Garner was indicted this month by a Grand Jury in Smithfield for the murder of William Hayden Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, age 19, was working November...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Report: Sister Interfered With Police Chase As They Pursued Her Brother

SELMA – Two siblings landed in jail after a bizarre chase through the Selma city limits. Ty-Quan Kamil Dublin, age 24, of Selma and his sister, Ty-Niasa Dublin, age 22, of Smithfield are facing charges. It started around 10:30pm Sunday, Dec. 18th when a Selma police officer saw Ty-Quan...
SELMA, NC
WRAL News

Car stolen with 4-month-old inside in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A car was stolen with a 4-month-old baby in the backseat at an apartment complex on Millsview Court Friday night. The Raleigh Police Department said Friday they were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle with a child inside. The mother of the child told WRAL...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons

Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

11-year-old starts non-profit to assist homeless in Raleigh

An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization. An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
89K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy