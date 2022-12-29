ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Antonio

There are many swimming holes in the San Antonio and the Hill Country region where you can cool down from the Texas summer heat. Whether you’re looking for a place to go cliff jumping, a lazy river for tubing, or a refreshing swimming hole – we’ve got you covered!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KFOX 14

Migrants show up at homes, abandon items in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some residents in south-central El Paso told KFOX14 the migrant crisis has made its way to their front doorsteps. People living near Fonseca and the César Chávez Border Highway said piles of clothes and personal belongings line the sidewalk and are discarded in an alley in their neighborhood.
EL PASO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Shaq picks up Christmas Eve tab for customers at Houston deli restaurant

HOUSTON — Shaquille O'Neal made a trip to Houston during the Christmas holiday and stopped at a popular deli shop to spread some unexpected cheer. "The Diesel" was obviously in the mood for one heck of a sandwich so he made his way over to Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen on Christmas Eve and according to the deli shop, he loved it!
HOUSTON, TX
veranda.com

8 Beautiful Wineries to Visit on Your Next Trip to Texas Hill Country

The beautiful Texas Hill Country stretches from Austin to San Antonio and is one of the south’s best weekend getaways. Travelers can expect fields overflowing with bluebonnets (the state flower of Texas), winding country roads, pristine, spring-fed swimming holes, and dozens of world-class wineries. Inspired by German roots, its burgeoning wine scene is an unexpected addition to this popular area. But with wine production in Texas predating California and more than 400 wineries statewide, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX

