CNBC
Mark Cuban wants to buy more bitcoin, says gold investors are 'dumb'
Billionaire Mark Cuban is doubling down on bitcoin and says he even prefers investing in the digital asset over gold. The longtime cryptocurrency advocate said he hopes the price of bitcoin goes down further so he can buy more during a Dec. 26 episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) To Bottom Out After Another Massive Drop, Predicts Coin Bureau – Here’s the Timeline
A popular crypto analyst says the crypto market could see one more massive decline before bottoming in early 2023. In a new YouTube strategy session, pseudonymous Coin Bureau host Guy tells his 2.19 million subscribers that Bitcoin (BTC) could decline by as much as 60% in the near term. “The...
coingeek.com
Argo Blockchain sells Helios mining facility for $65 million to Galaxy Digital
Block reward mining company Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) has sold its Helios mining facility to Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ: BRPHF) for $65 million. The miner also secured a $35 million loan from the digital asset-focused investment firm as it struggles with the bear market. In a press release, Argo confirmed that...
coingeek.com
Elas’s Brendan Lee talks building a Philippines national ledger on CoinGeek Backstage
The vision of national and regional data ledgers built on the Bitcoin blockchain has been around for a while. In recent times, it has become more apparent that it’s going to be a developing country that will pioneer such a system, and according to Brendan Lee, the Philippines is in a prime position to leapfrog its peers and become the first country to have a national blockchain-based data ledger.
coingeek.com
2023 blockchain trends that lead to success
In 2023, “blockchain” will no longer be a marketing tool. In the past (2016-2022), companies were putting words like blockchain, digital currency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, etc., front and center in their pitch decks because it was helping them receive investment dollars. But as 2022 comes to an end,...
dailyhodl.com
Manager of $2,000,000,000 Hedge Fund Says Crypto Industry Will Take Off After This Happens
The managing partner of crypto hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital says it does not make sense for investors to speculate on crypto assets without insurance. In a new interview on the Blockworks Macro podcast, Mark Yusko says crypto assets need to offer value to customers so the centralized finance industry can take off.
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
Elon Musk has warned in the past that Twitter could go bankrupt. Here's what would happen if it did.
Elon Musk has floated bankruptcy as a possibility for Twitter, but said this week costs are "under control." Twitter reportedly has roughly $13 billion in debt from a group of banks, with $1 billion annual interest payments. Companies can use Chapter 11 to slash debt, but it could give lenders...
Elon Musk predicts a US recession next year that might last 18 months — and warns investors to be careful
Elon Musk forecast a US recession next year that could last until the second quarter of 2024. He advised investors to proceed cautiously, conserve cash, and avoid using borrowed money. Musk has slammed the Fed's interest-rate hikes as excessive and dangerous to the economy. Elon Musk has predicted a US...
Here are the boldest predictions for 2023: Crashing stocks, another Great Depression, and a meatless nation.
In the past year, investors have been rocked by a bear market, the crypto crash, Russia's war on Ukraine and massive Fed rate hikes — and some forecasts see even more tumult in 2023. Here are some of the boldest predictions for the new year. Tesla stock will plunge...
How China Is Using Vladimir Putin
Back in the 1960s, China and Russia squandered their chance to defeat the West when they became bitter rivals during the Cold War. Today, their presidents—who are expected to confer again this week—are trying to correct that fateful error. The world’s most powerful autocracies have joined forces for an assault on the liberal order led by the United States and its allies—a threat made all too real when Russia invaded democratic Ukraine in February with Chinese support. Authoritarianism was again on the march, and the world’s major democracies faced a grave challenge to their unity and resolve.
US stocks climb as an increase in jobless claims could signal more relief from Fed rate hikes
US stocks climbed Thursday after tech stocks saw a broad sell off the session prior. The Labor Department reported an increase in jobless claims week-over-week. Each of the three major indexes are still on track for the worst year since 2008. US stocks climbed on Thursday following Wednesday's broad sell-off.
coingeek.com
Impero Group’s Emmanuel Samson talks to CoinGeek Backstage on making Bataan the Philippines’ blockchain hub
The Philippines is emerging as a global leader in blockchain adoption. Within the Southeast Asian country, the province of Bataan is quickly establishing itself as a digital and blockchain hub and is poised to lead the Philippines in blockchain-powered digitalization, according to Emmanuel Samson of the Impero Group. Being a...
insideevs.com
Still Pondering Tesla Stock? Cathie Wood Bought More, Musk Was Selling
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
Warren Buffett's luck changed this year, allowing him to spend a record sum on stocks and end his deal drought. Here are his 6 highlights of 2022.
Warren Buffett's luck changed in 2022. After years of battling to find bargains and watching Berkshire Hathaway's cash stack up, the famed investor seized his chance to put his conglomerate's mountain of money to work. Buffett spent a record sum on stocks, executed a major acquisition, and made some striking...
The top 5 cities around the world where even the rich soon won't be able to afford renting an apartment
Rents in New York, Singapore, and London round up the top three cities where rents have risen the fastest.
coingeek.com
Japan moving away from stablecoin restrictions in the new year
Japan looks set to ease stablecoin restrictions in the country next year, lifting its ban on the distribution of foreign-issued stablecoins. On Monday, local news outlet Nikkei reported that Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is planning to end its ban on the circulation of foreign-issued stablecoins in 2023, allowing exchanges operating in the country to trade in stablecoins “under the condition of asset preservation by deposits and upper limit of remittance.”
CoinDesk
Digital Dollar Will Come Eventually, Lobbyist Says
It’s more a question of when, rather than if, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) will be established in the U.S., Michael Greco, policy research director at the Digital Dollar Project, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Tuesday. Greco said that “there is potential in the...
CoinDesk
Cathie Wood Buys More Coinbase Shares on the Cheap
Noted growth investor Cathie Wood's ARK Invest made its largest investment in crypto exchange Coinbase's (COIN) stock since Dec. 14 on Thursday, adding about $5.5 million of the shares, based on closing prices. The firm bought more than 158,000 shares for its ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). While the firm...
