CNBC

Mark Cuban wants to buy more bitcoin, says gold investors are 'dumb'

Billionaire Mark Cuban is doubling down on bitcoin and says he even prefers investing in the digital asset over gold. The longtime cryptocurrency advocate said he hopes the price of bitcoin goes down further so he can buy more during a Dec. 26 episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.
coingeek.com

Argo Blockchain sells Helios mining facility for $65 million to Galaxy Digital

Block reward mining company Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) has sold its Helios mining facility to Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ: BRPHF) for $65 million. The miner also secured a $35 million loan from the digital asset-focused investment firm as it struggles with the bear market. In a press release, Argo confirmed that...
coingeek.com

Elas’s Brendan Lee talks building a Philippines national ledger on CoinGeek Backstage

The vision of national and regional data ledgers built on the Bitcoin blockchain has been around for a while. In recent times, it has become more apparent that it’s going to be a developing country that will pioneer such a system, and according to Brendan Lee, the Philippines is in a prime position to leapfrog its peers and become the first country to have a national blockchain-based data ledger.
coingeek.com

2023 blockchain trends that lead to success

In 2023, “blockchain” will no longer be a marketing tool. In the past (2016-2022), companies were putting words like blockchain, digital currency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, etc., front and center in their pitch decks because it was helping them receive investment dollars. But as 2022 comes to an end,...
The Atlantic

How China Is Using Vladimir Putin

Back in the 1960s, China and Russia squandered their chance to defeat the West when they became bitter rivals during the Cold War. Today, their presidents—who are expected to confer again this week—are trying to correct that fateful error. The world’s most powerful autocracies have joined forces for an assault on the liberal order led by the United States and its allies—a threat made all too real when Russia invaded democratic Ukraine in February with Chinese support. Authoritarianism was again on the march, and the world’s major democracies faced a grave challenge to their unity and resolve.
insideevs.com

Still Pondering Tesla Stock? Cathie Wood Bought More, Musk Was Selling

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
coingeek.com

Japan moving away from stablecoin restrictions in the new year

Japan looks set to ease stablecoin restrictions in the country next year, lifting its ban on the distribution of foreign-issued stablecoins. On Monday, local news outlet Nikkei reported that Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is planning to end its ban on the circulation of foreign-issued stablecoins in 2023, allowing exchanges operating in the country to trade in stablecoins “under the condition of asset preservation by deposits and upper limit of remittance.”
CoinDesk

Digital Dollar Will Come Eventually, Lobbyist Says

It’s more a question of when, rather than if, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) will be established in the U.S., Michael Greco, policy research director at the Digital Dollar Project, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Tuesday. Greco said that “there is potential in the...
CoinDesk

Cathie Wood Buys More Coinbase Shares on the Cheap

Noted growth investor Cathie Wood's ARK Invest made its largest investment in crypto exchange Coinbase's (COIN) stock since Dec. 14 on Thursday, adding about $5.5 million of the shares, based on closing prices. The firm bought more than 158,000 shares for its ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). While the firm...
