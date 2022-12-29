ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

No new storm deaths reported in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A week after the Blizzard of '22 first hit Buffalo and Western New York, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Twitter Friday that were no new deaths from the storm to report. The death toll in Erie County stands at 39. According to the...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths

The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Outsider.com

Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics

Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo residents disappointed in city's snow clearing response

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Five days after a devastating blizzard started wreaking havoc across Erie County, the City of Buffalo is the last municipality to lift the travel ban – it will be lifted Thursday at 12:01 a.m., and be replaced with a travel advisory. On Wednesday evening, many...
BUFFALO, NY
WRGB

More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm

Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
nbc24.com

Neighbors work together to clear Buffalo streets after snowstorm

Buffalo, N.Y. (WHAM) — Bulldozers, dump trucks, and snowplows are working to clear paths after roads were buried with snow following a Christmas weekend blizzard in New York. They started halfway yesterday, but they only made it halfway and the tractor got stuck," Helena Kinnitt said Wednesday. "They got...
BUFFALO, NY

