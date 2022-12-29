ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Friday Forecast

Pope Benedict XVII has died. Greg Palkot, senior international affairs journalist for Fox News, looks back on the former Pope's life and legacy. Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County …. St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan Sewer District pump station in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Wednesday Forecast

Find new hair products from the Hair Whisperer at …. One of your new year resolutions might be to focus on healthier hair or switch it up with new looks for the new year. Bring in the new year at the Neon Nights Celebration. The countdown is on to ring...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police

Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County …. St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Wednesday's Trending Topics

What You Are Doing About It: Noon Year's Eve, Yoga …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Sans Bar STL makes dry January fun all year. Get a head start on your New Years resolutions with …. Trainer Bryce Mitchell of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Wine Down Wednesday: It’s a flavorful fall lineup

Fall favorites are on the wine list. Union blames systems failures for Southwest Airlines …. Southwest Airlines is aiming to restore its flight schedule and return to normal operations by Friday after nearly one...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis Police graduation taking place Thursday evening

St. Louis Police will welcome 13 new officers to the force Thursday night. Better Business Bureau helps detect scams surrounding …. Many people are being proactive in paying down...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Steamboat Arabia won't move to St. Charles

A plan to move the Steamboat Arabia Museum from Kansas City to St. Charles falls apart. Better Business Bureau helps detect scams surrounding …. Many people are being proactive in paying down debt. What...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
FOX2now.com

Thousands of unclaimed Southwest Airlines bags head to warehouses

An airline employee at St. Louis Lambert International Airport said up to 10,000 bags were in or being taken to a warehouse, a consequence of Southwest's severe days-long operational issues that have canceled several thousand flights and left passengers separated from bags.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

One New Year's resolution and lead to a healthier you

Many people ring in the new year with a champagne toast. Then there are the New Year's resolutions. Maybe one of them could drink less.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Nikki Glaser, a St. Louis native comedian, returns home for the holiday

St. Louis native comedian and singer Nikki Glaser returns home to celebrate New Year's Eve 2022 at the Stifel Theatre. Suspicious...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Illinois crews respond to 2-vehicle accident Thursday morning

Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. Better Business Bureau helps detect scams surrounding …. Many people are being proactive in paying down debt. What You Are Doing About...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

More flights delays and cancelations for Southwest passengers

More flights were canceled and delayed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday. Pilot program aims to boost pay for St. Louis Co. …. St. Louis County...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

