Marie Claire

Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes

“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
The Independent

Prince Harry thinks Royal family were surprised ‘a ginger could land such a beautiful woman’

Prince Harry reckons the Royal family were surprised that “a ginger could land such a beautiful woman.”Speaking on the hotly anticipated Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, the price shared his family were “incredibly impressed” with her.“Some didn’t quite know what to do with themselves,” Harry recalled, suggesting they were taken aback by her beauty and intelligence.However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as he said her being an American actress “clouded their judgment more than anything else in the beginning.”Meghan shared that she felt they “typecast” her as a Hollywood star.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family

Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.When...
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
People

The Hardest-Working Royal of 2022 Has Been Revealed — and It's Not King Charles!

The royal attended 214 engagements — the most of any member of the royal family this year Princess Anne is keeping her crown as the hardest-working royal. Queen Elizabeth's only daughter attended the most royal engagements of any member of the royal family in 2022, according to a tally by Reboot SEO Company using the Court Circular. Princess Anne, 72, embarked upon 214 engagements in total, topping the list. King Charles snagged the second spot with 181 royal engagements over the past 12 months, many of which took place before Queen Elizabeth's death in...
New York Post

Harry and Meghan demand royal summit — and an apology

They are making a royal fuss about it. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle demanded Saturday to have a royal summit with the entire British Royal family and push for an apology regarding the alleged treatment at their hands, reports The Sunday Times. Following their bombshell Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” — which dropped numerous bombshells — the former royals said they want to “sit down with the royal family”  and address their grievances. “Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability,” a source close to...
Marie Claire

The Royal Family Are Not “Terrified” But Rather “Wearied” About the Release of ‘Spare,’ Royal Expert Says

The countdown is on: 11 days until the release of Spare, Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir that remains less than two weeks to its publication as shrouded in mystery as it ever was. What we do know is this—it was ghostwritten with the help of veteran biographer J.R. Moehringer, is 416 pages in length, and will be discussed in two interviews, one with ITV’s Tom Bradby, and another on January 8 with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

