Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes
“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Snubbed’ the Rest of the Royals Before Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Because They Were ‘Frustrated,’ Expert Says
Find out what an expert is revealing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refusing to attend an event with the royal family just before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Here's The Real Reason Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won't Be Having Christmas With The Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be spending Christmas in the UK with the rest of the royal family – and now we know why!. The Sussexes Snub King Charles’ Christmas Invite ‘As Relations Continue To Sour’. Back in November, it was reported that the Duke...
Prince William Is Going to Fight Back if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Keep Trying to Sabotage the Royal Family, Insiders Say
Prince William has reportedly had it with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and is prepared to fight back if they spread any more lies about the royal family.
Prince Harry thinks Royal family were surprised ‘a ginger could land such a beautiful woman’
Prince Harry reckons the Royal family were surprised that “a ginger could land such a beautiful woman.”Speaking on the hotly anticipated Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, the price shared his family were “incredibly impressed” with her.“Some didn’t quite know what to do with themselves,” Harry recalled, suggesting they were taken aback by her beauty and intelligence.However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as he said her being an American actress “clouded their judgment more than anything else in the beginning.”Meghan shared that she felt they “typecast” her as a Hollywood star.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family
Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.When...
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Royal Commentator Says ‘Reality’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship With Queen Elizabeth Might’ve Been Very Different
Gyles Brandreth's claim Queen Elizabeth had 'bone marrow cancer' toward the end of her life has a commentator wondering about the 'reality' of her relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The Royal Family Reportedly Thought Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Naming Their Daughter 'Lilibet' Was 'Bewildering' And 'Rather Presumptuous'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet Diana was born on June 4th, 2021, in Santa Barbara, and therefore 18 months old now – but many people still haven’t gotten over her name, as sources have suggested that there is still a lot of controversy surrounding it within the royal family!
Inside Royal Family Christmas as Princess Kate treats fans to rare glimpse of Windsor Castle Christmas decorations
PRINCESS Kate has given fans a rare glimpse of the Christmas decorations inside Windsor Castle. The glittering royal residence in Berkshire has already undergone it’s festive makeover for the year – including decorative wreaths and baubles. But last night, the Princess of Wales revealed the look of one...
The royal family's photographers share 5 of their favorite photos of the year
Samir Hussein of Getty Images and Tim Rooke of Shutterstock captured candid and poignant moments in 2022.
The Hardest-Working Royal of 2022 Has Been Revealed — and It's Not King Charles!
The royal attended 214 engagements — the most of any member of the royal family this year Princess Anne is keeping her crown as the hardest-working royal. Queen Elizabeth's only daughter attended the most royal engagements of any member of the royal family in 2022, according to a tally by Reboot SEO Company using the Court Circular. Princess Anne, 72, embarked upon 214 engagements in total, topping the list. King Charles snagged the second spot with 181 royal engagements over the past 12 months, many of which took place before Queen Elizabeth's death in...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought a photographer into Buckingham Palace without the Queen's permission when she was alive, breaking royal protocol: report
A photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taken at Buckingham Palace appeared in the minute-long trailer for their upcoming Netflix docuseries.
Inside Nottingham Cottage, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s First Home
Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace, became the now Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first shared home in 2017, and it features heavily in the couple’s explosive new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. Here, Vogue explores the history of the royal residence. It dates back to...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not the First Members of the Royal Family to Allow Cameras Inside Their Everyday Lives
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new Netflix docuseries is actually not the first time that the royal family shared their lives with the world.
Why Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla's New Titles Bad News for Prince Andrew
Charles has signaled that there'll be no return for Andrew to his military patronages, as the king hands cherished role to Queen Camilla.
Harry and Meghan demand royal summit — and an apology
They are making a royal fuss about it. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle demanded Saturday to have a royal summit with the entire British Royal family and push for an apology regarding the alleged treatment at their hands, reports The Sunday Times. Following their bombshell Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” — which dropped numerous bombshells — the former royals said they want to “sit down with the royal family” and address their grievances. “Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability,” a source close to...
Harry and Meghan’s continuing criticism of the Royal Family has backfired
LIKE millions of other families at Christmas, it was time for the Windsors to come together. After a harrowing year in which he lost his dear mother the Queen, King Charles proved a unifying force. I looked on at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham as he led his family...
Buckingham Palace remains silent as Prince Harry emphasizes they were insensitive to racism against Meghan Markle
According to Celebrating the Soaps, Netflix has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comments regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries and thus far they have not responded. No.
The Royal Family Are Not “Terrified” But Rather “Wearied” About the Release of ‘Spare,’ Royal Expert Says
The countdown is on: 11 days until the release of Spare, Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir that remains less than two weeks to its publication as shrouded in mystery as it ever was. What we do know is this—it was ghostwritten with the help of veteran biographer J.R. Moehringer, is 416 pages in length, and will be discussed in two interviews, one with ITV’s Tom Bradby, and another on January 8 with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
