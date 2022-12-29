ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Strawberry Crown leaves for California

By Wild Bill Wood, with photojournalist Justin Abshire
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zSCQ_0jxVgjun00

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) – She’s packing for a cross-country trip.

She’s leaving Louisiana for a few days in California.

That’s where she’ll be part of holiday history.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood travels to meet Kirstin Drozd.

She’s the 22-year-old, 51st Louisiana Strawberry Queen.

She’s taking her sash and traveling to California.

To Pasadena for the Rose Parade.

The world will see her smile from the Louisiana state float.

You can watch it right here on WGNO, Monday, January 2.

It starts at 10 am.

As she travels to California for the first time for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, she’ll pack her toothbrush.

And an umbrella, in case it rains on her parade.

And of course, her crown.

Her crown of strawberries.



