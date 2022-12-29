ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Big Daddy
1d ago

Romanowski did the same thing when he played for the Raiders NFL . Maybe not today and maybe not next month but I'm going coming back hard 💪 if you spit on me. I'm not going to let it go away without consequences. Just the ultimate disrespect for another man.

247Sports

Everything Joey McGuire said after Texas Tech's victory over Ole Miss

Texas Tech capped the 2022 season by dismantling Ole Miss 42-25 in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Red Raiders finished 8-5 on the season, marking their best record since 2013. First-year head coach Joey McGuire answered questions from the media following the game...
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Three takeaways from Ole Miss’ Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech

Ole Miss traveled to Houston to take on Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, and the Red Raiders sent the Rebels into the offseason with a loss. Texas Tech and first-year head coach Joey McGuire bested Lane Kiffin and his squad 42-25, and after this loss, it will be interesting to monitor the changes and development of this team going into 2023.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Texas Tech honoring Mike Leach at start of Texas Bowl

Lane Kiffin approved of Texas Tech’s classy gesture to remember the late Mike Leach to open the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night in Houston. On their first possession, the Red Raiders opened in the Air Raid formation and took a delay of game penalty in a tribute to the late former Texas Tech coach.
LUBBOCK, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Five Thoughts On Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Entering Big 12 Play

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 10-2 after playing their pre-Big 12 schedule and are now preparing for their conference opener against TCU on Dec. 31. With that, we have five thoughts about the Red Raiders at the break. Don’t forget about our new feature for men’s basketball — Daily...
LUBBOCK, TX
azlenews.net

Coaches, player remember Mike Leach

Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach always had people laughing, said Derek Dorris, assistant football coach at Azle High School. “Story teller extraordinaire,” said Derek Dorris, who played for Leach when he coached Texas Tech.
STARKVILLE, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab

Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
CORINTH, MS
kicks96news.com

30 Felony Indictments in Neshoba County

MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 3, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $5,000. JONIE D BELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. ANGELA KAY BOSWELL, 53, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000. THOMAS JAMES BOSWELL, 55, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO....
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
floydcountyrecord.com

McGuire Closes the Cash Till for Final Time

FLOYDADA, TX – After 33 years of service, a familiar face is leaving First Texas National Bank. Jodie McGuire celebrated her retirement last week, capping off a career with the locally-owned firm that began back in 1989. She and her husband, the late Jerry McGuire, raised two children: Justin...
LUBBOCK, TX
deltanews.tv

The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FMX 94.5

Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help

One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
LUBBOCK, TX
