ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Reforming community college funding is a win for all Texans

By State Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUMCn_0jxVg9Q000

With the new year upon us, as well as the next Legislative session which begins in just a few weeks, I look forward to continue addressing many of the needs that are important to us: mental health, public education, and infrastructure (water/sewer, transportation, broadband). Just as important, is our continued investments in programs that meet current workforce needs but also help identify, develop, and train workers for our evolving market demands as well as workers for the economy of the future. Our community colleges are key to this mission.

We know that education is the greatest equalizer and that education is the ticket to our children’s future. With more education comes more opportunities to compete for higher paying jobs. While funding and addressing the needs of our fou- year universities is important, we know that the workforce has great demand for skilled workers that require no bachelor’s degree but necessitate training beyond high school. As the demand increases for skilled workers, our community colleges fill a critical role in the effort to prepare Texans with the work skills they need to compete for higher paying jobs.

To this end, during the 2021 legislative session, I supported the creation of the Texas Commission on Community College Finance to study state appropriations and make recommendations to establish a state funding formula and funding levels sufficient for sustaining viable community college education and training offerings throughout the state. The current funding model is over 50 years old and no longer supports or fully meets the needs of students, employers, or our communities.

The commission has proposed some excellent recommendations that will prioritize funding based on student success, as opposed to the number of students served. This performance-based funding means that college funding would be tied to measurable outcomes, including the number of credentials that provide professional skills, credentials awarded in high-demand fields, and transfers to four-year universities.

This new model will better support our community colleges that are already taking advantage of the tools the Legislature has provided to train our students. These tools provide students the opportunity for a seamless transition from high school to college or to a program that teaches the skills for a high-demand occupation.

For example, community colleges are partnering with high schools to create Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools (P-TECH). These are innovative, open-enrollment high schools that allow students least likely to attend college an opportunity to receive both a high school diploma and a credential and/or an associate degree.

Texas businesses are struggling to find qualified workers to hire. If we want to keep Texas as the No. 1 state for businesses and job creation, more must be done to increase our workforce pipeline that meets the needs of industry. By tying funding to students success, the recommendations by the commission encourage more partnerships and collaboration between high schools, community colleges, four-year universities, and industry. When student success is a pathway to a high-demand better paying job — this is a win for all Texans!

I appreciate the work of all the members appointed to the Texas Commission on Community College Finance including Carol Scott, chair of the Del Mar College Board of Regents; Mark Escamilla, president of Del Mar College; and, State Rep. Oscar Longoria. I support their recommendations and look forward to working with my colleagues this session to align funding of our community colleges to focus on the success of students.

State Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, D-McAllen, represents District 20, from the Rio Grande Valley north to the Corpus Christi area.

Comments / 3

Related
mysweetcharity.com

The Passings Of 2022 North Texas Role Models

As North Texans close out 2022 and enter 2023, they might want to take some time to appreciate some remarkable people who were lost in the past 12 months. There were mothers and fathers who had instilled in their children the importance of philanthropy; there were men and women who helped build businesses that supported the area’s charities; there were community leaders who tackled issues that became game-changers for the area; there were media members who shone light on fundraising efforts for countless non-profits; and there was even a youngster who had battled cancer for years and even to the end was raising funds to fight the disease.
TEXAS STATE
aarp.org

Access to Backup Power Critical for Vulnerable Texans

Nearing the two-year anniversary of the deadly winter storm that led to power outages for millions of Texans, AARP Texas is pushing for reforms to help protect residents during natural disasters. The 2023 legislative session is underway, and AARP will urge state lawmakers to create a funding mechanism to ensure...
fox7austin.com

Gov. Abbott announces over $54M in career, technical education grants across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, totaling over $54 million, have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. These grants will be used to...
TEXAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

These Texas State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for all 31 seats in the Texas State Senate took place on Oct. 29, 2022. Republicans held an 18-13 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 22 of 31 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Red states that banned abortion consider expanding Medicaid for mothers

Makayla Robinson is seven months pregnant, unemployed, living at a Dallas maternity home and relying on health care from Medicaid that could end next spring. In Texas, Medicaid covers new mothers for two months after they give birth. For now, Robinson, 22, and others have extended coverage because of the federal pandemic public health emergency that the Biden administration has thus far approved through April.
TEXAS STATE
US105

The Top Three REAL Reasons Californians Are Moving to Texas

Sure, on paper it looks like the reason Californians are moving to Texas is due to extremely high housing and rental prices in California, but we know the truth. Here are the REAL Top Three Reasons Californians are Moving to Texas. Texans are known throughout the world for their grit...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

New Texas laws taking effect in 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
TEXAS STATE
valleybusinessreport.com

Time To Move Forward

As we dive into 2023, one of our challenges with managing businesses and organizations is scheduling the best use of time for ourselves and our departments. “This is easy,” said no one. The priority of executive tasks consumes a substantial portion of our work day. Actually, the sharpest...
TEXAS STATE
money.com

Highest Paying Jobs In Texas

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Texas is home to a diverse range of industries and job opportunities, and many of these careers come with lucrative salaries. According to ZipRecruiter, the top jobs in Texas can pay up to $319,862 per year.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Operation Lone Star Takes Historic Action Throughout 2022

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to take historic action in 2022 under Operation Lone Star to secure the border and stop cartels and criminals from smuggling deadly drugs, weapons, and people into Texas. Since the...
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations

The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Happy birthday, Texas: Celebrating 177 years of statehood

BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- 177 years ago on December 29, 1845, U.S. President James K. Polk signed The Republic of Texas into statehood, making Texas the 28th United State. Though as history goes, the timeline from start to finish was anything but straightforward. Each action and reaction shaping the area into the Lone Star state […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Gov Abbott: Operation Lone Star takes historic actions taken in 2022

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is recapping measures taken to secure the southern border and to fight the fentanyl epidemic in 2022. In a Friday release, the Governor’s office released video footage of a dump truck recently stopped for inspection by the Texas Department of Public Safety on I-35 in La Salle County. Dozens of migrants were found packed in the trailer of the truck, the driver then charged with human smuggling.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy