Mild weather brings a messy mix
Tonight’s forecast has decent temperatures holding on with a low of 26 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a daytime high of 35 degrees. Things change at night when our next storm system moves into the state. You can anticipate a mix of sleet, freezing rain, or rain across our area. Expect poor travel conditions Monday night and early Tuesday.
Storm system moves in Monday night
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clouds, clouds, clouds — That’s what we get Monday. Overall, not a bad day through with light winds and mild temperatures with highs in the middle 30s. Warm front lifting into Wisconsin tonight will bring a chance for...
Mild temps to start 2023
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Not a bad way to kick off a new year on Sunday! 2023 will begin mild with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. WSW winds from 5 to 12 miles per hour. Tonight’s forecast...
Winter Storm Expected This Week
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The National Weather Service is warning of a potential wintery mess to start the new year. Forecasters are calling for a winter storm to begin moving through Wisconsin Monday afternoon through Wednesday, bringing everything from rain to freezing rain and snow depending on your location.
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
Sunday faces morning Winter Weather Advisory then Winter Storm Watch will cover Monday and Tuesday
WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear
It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
Drizzle tonight; slow decline in temps tomorrow
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Still some light showers we’re tracking into tonight, but the big story is these temps! Expect drizzle/patchy fog/mist throughout this evening. This will clear out by the morning. Temps today will keep climbing tonight and peak around 11pm. We...
Calm conditions now; late mixed shower chances for NYE
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Winds calm tonight, and mostly cloudy skies turn to partly cloudy. We will stay that way until the evening hours tomorrow, when a possible few flurries are anticipated. Around midnight for NYE, some mixed showers could be seen. These will clear out quickly and we will stay dry to start 2023. Happy New Year!
Winter storm warning begins on Monday, continues Tuesday; Heavy snow and ice for some areas
A juicy winter storm will deliver snow, rain and freezing rain to the upper Midwest Monday into Tuesday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale (NAM) forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Monday morning into Tuesday evening:. The heaviest snow will be Monday afternoon and...
15 million people are under winter weather warnings as the record-breaking storm that pummeled California pushes east
More than 15 million people from California to Wisconsin are under a winter weather warning Sunday as a Pacific storm system pushes record rain and severe flooding eastward. Epic flooding and power outages led to highway closures and water rescues Saturday for some residents in Northern California. The city of...
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
Only True Winter Adventures Are Brave Enough to Drive This Ice Road in Wisconsin
Ice is great for drinks, skating, and sometimes fishing, but for driving on? Some people in Wisconsin sure think so!. Say hello to the Madeline Island Ice Road located in the heart of Chequamegon Bay in Wisconsin... This seasonal road, which is also called the Bayfield Ice Road, spans across...
Better weather radar coverage coming to Wisconsin
Weather radars allow us to see into the clouds, and see where a storm will strike. But across Wisconsin, not all communities have the same access to these important tools.
Areas of fog & freezing fog Saturday night/Sunday AM; Winter storm watch begins Monday
Portions of northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin will have light snow Saturday evening. A stray flurry is possible elsewhere in Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Areas of fog will develop Saturday evening and linger overnight and into the morning of New Year’s Day. The fog will be dense in some locations...
Milder weekend temps, areas of fog and a flurry/drizzle chance; Update on Monday's storm
Many Minnesotans woke up to the sight of flocked trees this morning. Fog overnight deposited a coating on the tree branches. Fog will linger in some areas today. Fog is also expected to redevelop in many areas this evening and linger into New Year’s Day morning. Some locations could...
A wild 2022 for gas prices in Wisconsin winds down
MILWAUKEE — After a year where gas prices hit a new all-time record high in Wisconsin, the price at the pump has been falling as of late. And experts are saying it should stay lower into 2023. “We are expecting gas prices to look a little more like they...
Wisconsin inland trout catch and release season to begin January
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers that the early inland streams catch and release season for trout will begin on Jan. 7, 2023. During this fishing season, anglers must immediately release all fish they catch. To participate this season, anglers must have...
Huge ice shoves pile up at Lake Winnebago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ice shoves are a familiar sight on the lake, but not this early in the season and definitely not in the huge sizes they formed in recent days. Neighbors heard the shoves pile up on the lake’s shores on Monday, accompanied by loud crashing sounds. Paula Hayford lives near the shoreline: “The largest problem is, they pretty much wreck the shoreline. Rocks and a flat area, all that gets pulled up and flipped up, and when it goes back out, all the rocks are going to go out with it, so you lose your shoreline.”
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you want to explore new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
