Wisconsin State

wearegreenbay.com

Mild weather brings a messy mix

Tonight’s forecast has decent temperatures holding on with a low of 26 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a daytime high of 35 degrees. Things change at night when our next storm system moves into the state. You can anticipate a mix of sleet, freezing rain, or rain across our area. Expect poor travel conditions Monday night and early Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Storm system moves in Monday night

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clouds, clouds, clouds — That’s what we get Monday. Overall, not a bad day through with light winds and mild temperatures with highs in the middle 30s. Warm front lifting into Wisconsin tonight will bring a chance for...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Mild temps to start 2023

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Not a bad way to kick off a new year on Sunday! 2023 will begin mild with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. WSW winds from 5 to 12 miles per hour. Tonight’s forecast...
WISCONSIN STATE
95.5 FM WIFC

Winter Storm Expected This Week

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The National Weather Service is warning of a potential wintery mess to start the new year. Forecasters are calling for a winter storm to begin moving through Wisconsin Monday afternoon through Wednesday, bringing everything from rain to freezing rain and snow depending on your location.
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Sunday faces morning Winter Weather Advisory then Winter Storm Watch will cover Monday and Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
WISCONSIN STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear

It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Drizzle tonight; slow decline in temps tomorrow

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Still some light showers we’re tracking into tonight, but the big story is these temps! Expect drizzle/patchy fog/mist throughout this evening. This will clear out by the morning. Temps today will keep climbing tonight and peak around 11pm. We...
wearegreenbay.com

Calm conditions now; late mixed shower chances for NYE

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Winds calm tonight, and mostly cloudy skies turn to partly cloudy. We will stay that way until the evening hours tomorrow, when a possible few flurries are anticipated. Around midnight for NYE, some mixed showers could be seen. These will clear out quickly and we will stay dry to start 2023. Happy New Year!
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

A wild 2022 for gas prices in Wisconsin winds down

MILWAUKEE — After a year where gas prices hit a new all-time record high in Wisconsin, the price at the pump has been falling as of late. And experts are saying it should stay lower into 2023. “We are expecting gas prices to look a little more like they...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin inland trout catch and release season to begin January

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers that the early inland streams catch and release season for trout will begin on Jan. 7, 2023. During this fishing season, anglers must immediately release all fish they catch. To participate this season, anglers must have...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Huge ice shoves pile up at Lake Winnebago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ice shoves are a familiar sight on the lake, but not this early in the season and definitely not in the huge sizes they formed in recent days. Neighbors heard the shoves pile up on the lake’s shores on Monday, accompanied by loud crashing sounds. Paula Hayford lives near the shoreline: “The largest problem is, they pretty much wreck the shoreline. Rocks and a flat area, all that gets pulled up and flipped up, and when it goes back out, all the rocks are going to go out with it, so you lose your shoreline.”

