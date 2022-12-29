Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
Related
WANE-TV
Police: 1 dead in shooting outside southern Indiana factory
MADISON, Ind. (AP) — One person was fatally shot Thursday morning outside a southern Indiana factory and two suspects in the killing were taken into custody, state police said. The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. outside Madison Precision Products, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of the Indiana State Police. “One...
Metro Government awarded $30K grant for survey, nomination of James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Park Service (NPS) has awarded Louisville Metro Government (LMG) a $30,000 'Underrepresented Community Grant'. Officials say NPS is conducting a survey of the James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood and is nominating the area for a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. A spokesperson...
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Wave 3
‘It’s against the law’: Louisville police urge not to fire guns celebrating New Year’s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning city residents to not fire guns to celebrate New Year’s. In a video released by LMPD on Friday, Lt. Col. Steve Healey said there has been a rise in gunfire over the New Year’s holiday over the years.
wdrb.com
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
Activists call for Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to not fund a new jail
Community Stakeholders for Change, which includes several groups, has been calling for reforms to be made at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections for months.
k105.com
Kendra Lee Meredith, 44
Kendra Lee Meredith, age 44, of Clarkson, KY, passed away Sunday, (December 25, 2022) at Owensboro Health in Owensboro, KY. She was born on July 07, 1978 in Elizabethtown, KY, the daughter of Phyllis Clemons Higdon and the late Kenny Meredith. She was a supervisor at MTD where she also...
'It's amazing to me': Organ donor, recipient have heartwarming reunion in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A heartwarming reunion between an organ donor and their recipient took place in Elizabethtown on Friday afternoon. Tammy McMillin and Debbie Patterson were once complete strangers, but you could never tell. Patterson is an organ recipient, and McMillin is her donor. The two met at Mark’s...
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
Wave 3
Kentucky Flea Market New Year’s Spectacular celebrates its 50th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From Friday through Monday, The Kentucky Flea Market New Year’s Spectacular is celebrating its 50th anniversary, according to a release. Stewart Promotions said there will be over 800 booths, including 200 antique and collectible booths, at the event. The event will be located at the...
kentuckytoday.com
Louisville, Lexington to receive additional $54 million in eviction relief
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced an additional $54 million is now available for eviction relief in Louisville and Lexington, bringing the total to $138 million allocated to the state’s two largest cities. Initially, the two cities were funded directly by the federal government in...
WLKY.com
Louisville-based organization helps prisoners transition into society after being released
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — For the last 10 years, a Louisville-based organization has been helping incarcerated Kentuckians transition back into society once released from prison. Louisville native David Thomas is a product of the program. Thomas was able to close on a brand new house nearly two years ago, where...
Wave 3
UofL neurosurgeon continues research after recording activity in a dying brain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After he got everyone talking by tracking the activity of a dying brain, UofL Health Neurosurgeon, Dr. Ajmal Zemmar, now finds his work on a prestigious list. ”I think that’s pretty remarkable for our group, for our work and also knowing what interest society has in...
k105.com
Wilbur Scott, 69
Wilbur Scott, age 69, of Clarkson, KY, passed away peacefully Monday, (December 26, 2022) surrounded by his family at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, KY. He was born on February 20, 1953 in Leitchfield, KY, the son of the late Shelton and Ruby West Scott. He was a sailor...
wdrb.com
Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
Two Louisville coffee chains repay tips after union complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville coffee chains have had to change their tip-pooling process this fall and issue thousands of dollars in backpay to baristas because of a Department of Labor investigation. Sunergos Coffee sent checks out to employees on Nov. 14, and Heine Brothers sent checks out at...
This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Newburg Road around 3:30p.m. When officials arrived, they located a man that...
'Vernon Lanes' Butchertown resurgence is a strike!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The impressive architecture and glorious stained glass are clear reminders of the history embedded around our community. Long before us, there were others. An old Victorian-style building on Story Avenue, connected to a giant warehouse, isn't the best exterior indicating the history lingering within its walls.
wdrb.com
5 years of Kentucky State Police investigating most officer shootings leaves transparency, efficiency concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police officer Detrick Cooper didn't arrive at Lakecrest Apartments on Dec. 11, 2021, to investigate a man sitting in a vehicle. Nonetheless, when Cooper noticed a gray Toyota Corolla with a decal in the place of a rear license plate, he grew suspicious. The...
Comments / 1