Louisville, KY

WANE-TV

Police: 1 dead in shooting outside southern Indiana factory

MADISON, Ind. (AP) — One person was fatally shot Thursday morning outside a southern Indiana factory and two suspects in the killing were taken into custody, state police said. The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. outside Madison Precision Products, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of the Indiana State Police. “One...
MADISON, IN
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Kendra Lee Meredith, 44

Kendra Lee Meredith, age 44, of Clarkson, KY, passed away Sunday, (December 25, 2022) at Owensboro Health in Owensboro, KY. She was born on July 07, 1978 in Elizabethtown, KY, the daughter of Phyllis Clemons Higdon and the late Kenny Meredith. She was a supervisor at MTD where she also...
CLARKSON, KY
k105.com

Wilbur Scott, 69

Wilbur Scott, age 69, of Clarkson, KY, passed away peacefully Monday, (December 26, 2022) surrounded by his family at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, KY. He was born on February 20, 1953 in Leitchfield, KY, the son of the late Shelton and Ruby West Scott. He was a sailor...
CLARKSON, KY
wdrb.com

Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Two Louisville coffee chains repay tips after union complaints

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville coffee chains have had to change their tip-pooling process this fall and issue thousands of dollars in backpay to baristas because of a Department of Labor investigation. Sunergos Coffee sent checks out to employees on Nov. 14, and Heine Brothers sent checks out at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Newburg Road around 3:30p.m. When officials arrived, they located a man that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Vernon Lanes' Butchertown resurgence is a strike!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The impressive architecture and glorious stained glass are clear reminders of the history embedded around our community. Long before us, there were others. An old Victorian-style building on Story Avenue, connected to a giant warehouse, isn't the best exterior indicating the history lingering within its walls.
LOUISVILLE, KY

