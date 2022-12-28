Read full article on original website
A Warning for Today's Super Rich From Ancient Rome's Wealthiest Man
Rome's wealthiest man who helped end the Republic bears echoes with Donal Trump today, writes Peter Stothard
myscience.org
Medieval and contemporary Ashkenazi Jews are genetically virtually identical, and that’s surprising
Unique genetic research shows that the Ashkenazi Jewish community has been a virtually closed group since the 14th century. The international and interdisciplinary Genetic Legacies project examined DNA from the teeth of dozens of medieval and contemporary members of the community from the German city of Erfurt. The conclusion: in the past six hundred years there have been hardly any changes in the gene pool.
Tri-City Herald
What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle
The Roman Empire once stretched across swathes of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa to encircle the Mediterranean Sea. While the empire is long gone, remnants of its inhabitants’ lives remain scattered throughout the region, waiting to be rediscovered. From the Netherlands to Morocco, archaeological findings in 2022...
Who Is Mehmed From Rise Of Empires: Ottoman And What Did He Really Conquer?
Any fan of the Netflix documentary section has likely come across numerous historical documentaries presented alongside all the riveting true crime programs. The streamer has specialized in docudrama historical programs covering everything from the Roman Empire to the fall of Tsarist Russia in the early 20th century. With a mixture of scripted and acted scenes interspersed with interviews and commentary from influential historians and scholars, these nonfiction shows help to bring history alive. In 2020, the platform released "Rise of Empires: Ottoman," which tells the story of the long-lasting Middle Eastern realm that lasted from approximately 1300 CE to the early 20th century (via Britannica).
Traitorous royals? Terrible tyrants? Yes, history really does repeat itself...
By Andrey Kurkov (Mountain Leopard £16.99, 304pp) History is playing out before our eyes — that’s why this very current book on Ukraine’s struggle against Putin’s Russia tops my History list. It’s also because, as we learn from this personal account of the war by one of Ukraine’s leading intellectuals, the past plays a huge part in what is happening today. This is a clash of cultures — individualism and freedom versus meek conformity to whatever the Kremlin dictates — that’s been a long time in the making.
lootpress.com
Ancient times
Until modern times, people expected death to be early and painful. For instance, Heraclitus (pronounced HERA CLYTUS), a famous sixth-century B.C. philosopher, allegedly tried to cure his dropsy by burying himself neck-deep in dung, whereupon local dogs found him irresistible and ate him. It’s hard to top such a spectacular...
The Real Story of Ancient Rome: How It's Connected to American Billionaire's Fortune
New guide of Rome, Naples and their environs (1844)Photo bycommons.wikimedia. Many who argue that America is in decline like to point to a perceived parallel with the decline of Rome, where citizens went from ruling the world to surviving by eating mouse dung and weeds in the streets.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Denmark: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
It is common knowledge that a nation’s flag plays a significant role in defining its authenticity. It proves that a country is functional, distinct, and not subject to the command of any other nation. The flag also represents a pleasant and united country and expresses a nation’s sovereign power and strength. In addition to honoring their royal family, Danes also adore the Flag of Denmark, hanging it up everywhere they gather to celebrate occasions like birthdays, graduations, and pretty much anything in between.
How Historically Accurate Is Netflix's Rise Of Empires: Ottoman?
Among Netflix's offerings, historical docudramas have often been a staple, with shows such as "Vikings: Valhalla" and "The Last Kingdom." In 2020, a new series joined their ranks. Titled "Rise of Empires: Ottoman," the show follows the rule of Mehmed the Conqueror, who oversaw the Ottoman Empire during the time...
Ancient History Dissertation: The Concept Of Immortality In The Ancient World
The concept of immortality has fascinated humans for centuries, and the ancient world was no exception. In many ancient civilizations, people believed in some form of life after death, whether it was an afterlife in the gods' realms, a journey through the underworld, or a rebirth in a new body. The belief in immortality often played a central role in the religions, mythologies, and cultural practices of these societies.
How ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Reimagines the Classic Anti-War Epic
Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” already boasts an immortal and definitive cinematic legacy in the form of Lewis Milestone’s 92-year-old Hollywood adaptation, but the World War I epic had never been told on the screen in its native language until now. Director Edward Berger’s bold vision of the tale comes at a time when Remarque’s anti-war treatise rings truer than ever. “We obviously didn’t know that there would be a war now in Europe [Ukraine], and it’s not supposed to be a comment,” Berger says. “But when we started it, we did feel there was...
Fundamental Similarities that Current American Society Shares with Ancient Rome
Illumination Curated initially publicized this piece!. “We are not the makers of history. We are made by the history,” — Martin Luther King Jr. The United States of America may not be the oldest nation in the world. However, it is a country shaped by history. A country younger than four centuries has risen to global leadership in a brief period of evolution. The founding fathers would probably never have achieved the glory we live by today if it wasn’t for the influence of ancient values like those of “the Roman Republic.”
Upworthy
15 cool origins of words we use everyday but have no idea where they come from
Language is the ultimate mode of communication among humans and it binds people from different cultures and backgrounds together. Hence, it is extremely interesting to learn about the origins of some common words that we use every day. Etymology is the study of the origin of words, including how they acquired their meanings and how they evolved over time. Some of these terms have been around for over 15,000 years.
