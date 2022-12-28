Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” already boasts an immortal and definitive cinematic legacy in the form of Lewis Milestone’s 92-year-old Hollywood adaptation, but the World War I epic had never been told on the screen in its native language until now. Director Edward Berger’s bold vision of the tale comes at a time when Remarque’s anti-war treatise rings truer than ever. “We obviously didn’t know that there would be a war now in Europe [Ukraine], and it’s not supposed to be a comment,” Berger says. “But when we started it, we did feel there was...

