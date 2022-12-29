If you're looking to change it up on leg day, Bulgarian split squats are a great way to add variety to your workout routine. This lunge variation is made seriously challenging by elevating your back leg on a bench, stool, or even TRX strap (if you feel daring), which turns it into a glute and quad powerhouse. Bulgarian split squats are great for improving your balance, strengthening your glutes, and preventing muscle imbalances. Often when we work both legs at the same time, such as with a regular squat, there's a tendency for the more dominant or stronger leg to take over, which leads to muscle imbalances. Training one leg at a time can help prevent those imbalances and strengthen each leg independently, as well as focus the mind-body connection and improve form on each side.

