Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

By Business Wire
Woonsocket Call
 2 days ago
Black Enterprise

Black Creators Denied Perks Compared to White Counterparts Call Out Racism in ‘Gifting’ Space

Black content creators on social media are calling out the disparity between the gifts and perks they receive as compared to their white counterparts. Antoni Bumba is a lifestyle creator with nearly 1 million followers on TikTok, NBC News reports. After deciding to share an apartment with a fellow content creator in New York City, the roomies decided to reach out to PR companies to receive free items they could generate new content around.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Woonsocket Call

FAMEEX Prioritizes User Needs with Partnership with Banxa Payment Gateway

FAMEEX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced its partnership with Banxa, a payment gateway platform. This partnership will allow FAMEEX users to buy cryptocurrency using multiple payment methods, including options that do not require a credit card. This new feature will make it easier for younger users to access cryptocurrency, and it will bridge the gap between traditional banking systems and the security and convenience of the Banxa platform. FAMEEX chose Banxa as their provider due to the platform's comprehensive features and services, including support for a wide range of payment methods, automatic currency conversion, integration with various e-commerce platforms, and robust fraud protection and security measures.
Woonsocket Call

Déménagement ALEX Introduces Professional and Reliable Moving Services in Montreal

Go-To Movers for Residential and Office Moves in the Montreal Area. Montreal, Quebec - Good news for individuals or businesses that are looking to move some property in and around Montreal, Déménagement ALEX appears to be one of the more popular choices with its quality and range of services. The organization is a go-to moving company for residents and businesses in Montreal looking for professional and reliable moving services. Based in Montreal, Quebec, the company’s team of experienced movers is dedicated to making the moving process as seamless as possible for their clients.
New York Post

Pelé was the world’s greatest soccer player — and, apparently, lover

When Pelé ended his legendary, game-changing soccer career at the Meadowlands in 1977, he went out with a special rallying cry.  Having played half the game for his final team, the New York Cosmos, and half for Santos, the Brazilian club that saw him become a superstar, Pelé said to the capacity crowd: “Love is more important than what we can take in life.”  Then he got them to chant with him: “Love, love, love.”  On and off the field, Pelé was all about sharing the love.  Last year, the icon — who passed away Thursday at age 82 — said that he had...
shefinds

Tech Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App Everyone Should Stop Using In 2023

We are inching toward the start of a new year — and if you view this time as an opportunity to make a fresh new start, why not extend that to your tech habits? You aren’t the only one who feels like you spend way too much time on social media apps. If you feel overwhelmed by your social media consumption as of late and want to scale back, it can be a challenge to pick and choose which apps to keep and which to delete. Making that choice based on data security and privacy is one way to ensure you’re choosing wisely. Tech experts agree: this is the one social media app everyone should stop using in 2023.
Woonsocket Call

Australian Based Wellness Studio inLIFE Wellness Opens Up For Franchising Opportunities In Response To Its Overwhelming Success

The inLIFE Wellness brand has grown exponentially in a short time with industry veteran Scott Capelin at the helm. Scott Capelin has started, built, and sold a number of successful health clubs over the past 2 decades, and his latest offering - inLIFE Wellness - is the culmination of everything he has learned and occupies an untapped niche in the wellness market.
Woonsocket Call

Global C-pop Artist Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Announces Global #EmpowerHer Women Empowerment Campaign

Tia Launches Global #EmpowerHer Women Empowerment Campaign. Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2022) - Global C-pop singer, film and television actress, and fashion icon Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen), just dropped her new "Goodbye Princess" music video exclusively on YouTube and Weibo last week and announced Global #EmpowerHer Women Empowerment Campaign.
Woonsocket Call

Excelling at the best of world, ‘Hallet Medalist’ Dr. Fazal Rehman makes India Proud

Indian doctor Dr. Fazal Rehman made history by achieving a Stellar Performance at the MRCS (Member of the Royal College of Surgeons) Part A International exam. Dr. Fazal, an Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon, was awarded the Prestigious Hallett Medal and the Intercollegiate Prize for Securing the Highest Score in the World for the MRCS (Member of the Royal College of Surgeons of England) Part A exam held in January 2020. The announcement of the global awards came as a moment of national pride for India.
Woonsocket Call

Everything IT Offers Effective Online Backup Services

Everything IT, a reputable IT support service provider, provides remote backup services in Dublin and the UK. Online businesses most times require help marketing their services or promoting their products. This is where digital solution providers come in, as they offer the solutions that these businesses need to thrive in the industry where they serve. Everything IT is a trusted information communication technology (ICT) service company specializing in various digital solutions. Established in 2010, the company provides effective IT solutions by employing cutting-edge tools and resources. Thus, their services include helpdesk services, security solutions, consultancy, hosted services, system monitoring, desktop services, asset management, business technology services, cloud backup solutions, and cost-benefit analysis.
Woonsocket Call

How Assignment Provider Australia Ensures Students Satisfaction

Assignment Provider Australia offers assignment help and writing services. It is also known as ap-aus, it keeps the customer first policy. They believe that customer is always right and they do everything they can to make sure they provide maximum satisfaction to its customers. The projects they do:. Literature review.
The Week

The year in good news

It was a great year for good news. Around the world, discoveries were made, celebrations were held, and people came together to give back to their communities, lend a helping hand, and toast each other's successes. Here's a look back at some of 2022's bright spots: January Even before she attended her first college class, Melanie Salazar had a friend at school: her 88-year-old grandfather, Rene Neira. They both started at Texas' Palo Alto College in 2016, before moving on to the University of Texas at San Antonio. "We would study side by side," Salazar told Today. The duo graduated together, with Neira...
ARIZONA STATE
Lima News

Lisa Jarvis: Science Twitter needs a new home

I will miss science Twitter. It’s hard to overstate the influence of the social network on science during the COVID-19 pandemic — and the pandemic’s influence on science Twitter. A rich community of researchers and science journalists existed there before COVID-19 but seemed to expand exponentially during the early months of the pandemic.

