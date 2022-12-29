ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
This has not been the NFL season Russell Wilson likely envisioned when he was traded to the Denver Broncos last March. Wilson signed a giant five-year, $245 million extension in September (with $165 million guaranteed), but he and the team have both struggled all season. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Russell Wilson stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
We’ve all lived the experience, when someone gives us a gift that is just totally wrong. That happened to Detroit Lions fan Mitchell Borin. His mom got him a Calvin Johnson jersey for the holidays. One problem: It was definitely not a Calvin Johnson jersey. The legendary Detroit star wore No. 81. Borin received a Read more... The post NFL player responds to fan who got wrong jersey as gift appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
