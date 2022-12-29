ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher joins former Mets starter Jacob deGrom with Rangers

Another pitcher for the Texas Rangers. The Rangers signed right hander Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year, $34 million deal with a third year vesting option and performance bonuses, the club announced Tuesday night. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eovaldi has spent the last four seasons with the...
FanSided

MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer

As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Red Sox sign ex-Yankees pitcher

The Boston Red Sox are adding to their rotation. The Red Sox and right-hander Corey Kluber are in agreement on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season

A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

AP source: Marlins, Segura agree to 2-year, $17M contract

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have agreed with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday. The deal is contingent on Segura — a two-time All-Star — completing a physical, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins had not announced the signing.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Reliever Gets Spring Training Invite From Yankees

The staff of pitchers that will suit up in a Yankees uniform during spring training next year just got sweeter. Right-hander Tyler Danish has agreed to a minor league deal with New York, a contract that features an invitation to major league spring training. WFAN's Sweeny Murti was first to...
BOSTON, MA
igamingplayer.com

MLB AL, NL Championship Odds

The odds for the winners of the American and National Championship are out and there are a couple of teams that present some great value. With Major League Baseball’s free agency in full swing, the odds for who will win the World Series, as well as the American League and National League Championship winners are out at sportsbooks.

