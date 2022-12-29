Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Ex-Yankees pitcher joins former Mets starter Jacob deGrom with Rangers
Another pitcher for the Texas Rangers. The Rangers signed right hander Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year, $34 million deal with a third year vesting option and performance bonuses, the club announced Tuesday night. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eovaldi has spent the last four seasons with the...
MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer
As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
Red Sox sign ex-Yankees pitcher
The Boston Red Sox are adding to their rotation. The Red Sox and right-hander Corey Kluber are in agreement on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
FOX Sports
AP source: Marlins, Segura agree to 2-year, $17M contract
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have agreed with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday. The deal is contingent on Segura — a two-time All-Star — completing a physical, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins had not announced the signing.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox Reliever Gets Spring Training Invite From Yankees
The staff of pitchers that will suit up in a Yankees uniform during spring training next year just got sweeter. Right-hander Tyler Danish has agreed to a minor league deal with New York, a contract that features an invitation to major league spring training. WFAN's Sweeny Murti was first to...
Jerry Dipoto’s Mariners ‘championship’ take will catch Julio Rodriguez’s attention
The Seattle Mariners snapped their 20-year playoff drought in 2022. And in 2023, Seattle is looking to reach new heights with young star Julio Rodriguez leading the charge. Mariners’ President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto recently revealed Seattle’s secret for success, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “We’re built...
Reports: Former Phillie Jean Segura, Marlins strike 2-year deal
Veteran Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal, according to multiple reports.
igamingplayer.com
MLB AL, NL Championship Odds
The odds for the winners of the American and National Championship are out and there are a couple of teams that present some great value. With Major League Baseball’s free agency in full swing, the odds for who will win the World Series, as well as the American League and National League Championship winners are out at sportsbooks.
Padres roster review: Tim Hill
Sizing up the Padres' 40-man roster heading into the 2023 season: With a more manageable workload, lefty Tim Hill was effective in relief from start to finish in 2022
Comments / 0