ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Insider explains why Deshaun Watson could save Browns HC Kevin Stefanski's job

While Kevin Stefanski’s tenure as Cleveland Browns head coach started with 11 wins and a playoff appearance, things have gone downhill in the two years since. Many believe Stefanski could be unemployed when the 2022 season ends, but Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot isn’t one of them. Cabot, instead, made the case that Browns ownership may want to see what Stefanski can do over 17 games with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans grades vs. Dallas Cowboys: Assessing Joshua Dobbs' first start

The Tennessee Titans didn't get a win, but they might've gotten some confidence. The Titans lost their sixth straight game Thursday, falling 27-13 against the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs made his first career start in place of rookie Malik Willis while the Titans sat numerous starters, including running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, in advance of next weekend's winner-take-all game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South title.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Meyer Compares CJ Stroud, Stetson Bennett Ahead of Peach Bowl

The Peach Bowl featuring No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be the highlight of Bowl Season up to this point, as it could be the only game that features two Heisman finalist quarterbacks. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud is the popular name, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has flown under the radar throughout the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Carson Wentz, Commanders continue playoff chase vs. Browns

ASHBURN, Va.. (AP) — After getting into the thick of the playoff race, the Washington Commanders' three-game winless skid put them in what seems like a straightforward position. “If we win these two games, we’re in the playoffs,” starting left tackle Charles Leno said. “It’s as simple as that."...
CLEVELAND, OH
WGMD Radio

Dallas Cowboys to keep NFC East top-seed hopes alive against Titans

The Dallas Cowboys are still clinging onto hope for the NFC East. Dallas earned a 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans in the final Thursday night game of the season. But not only are their division hopes alive – they have a (very) outside chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
DALLAS, TX
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Texans: Travon Walker ‘On Track’ To Return From Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to get a boost back to their pass-rush this weekend, a welcomed sight after the loss of Dawuane Smoot last week. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker is "on track" to return from an ankle injury this Sunday vs. the Houston Texans. Walker has missed the last two games with the injury, which he sustained during Week 14's win over the Tennessee Titans.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
chatsports.com

Former Browns QB to start for Titans tonight

The story of the Cleveland Browns season has been all about quarterbacks. Starting back to the end of last year and the beginning of this offseason, the Browns have kept quarterbacks at the center of attention. In a round about way, the story of Cleveland (ex)quarterbacks continues all the way...
CLEVELAND, OH
102.5 The Bone

Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets

Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy