The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to get a boost back to their pass-rush this weekend, a welcomed sight after the loss of Dawuane Smoot last week. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker is "on track" to return from an ankle injury this Sunday vs. the Houston Texans. Walker has missed the last two games with the injury, which he sustained during Week 14's win over the Tennessee Titans.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO