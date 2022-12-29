Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of The Most Haunted Road In America Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Yardbarker
Insider explains why Deshaun Watson could save Browns HC Kevin Stefanski's job
While Kevin Stefanski’s tenure as Cleveland Browns head coach started with 11 wins and a playoff appearance, things have gone downhill in the two years since. Many believe Stefanski could be unemployed when the 2022 season ends, but Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot isn’t one of them. Cabot, instead, made the case that Browns ownership may want to see what Stefanski can do over 17 games with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Dallas Cowboys: Assessing Joshua Dobbs' first start
The Tennessee Titans didn't get a win, but they might've gotten some confidence. The Titans lost their sixth straight game Thursday, falling 27-13 against the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs made his first career start in place of rookie Malik Willis while the Titans sat numerous starters, including running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, in advance of next weekend's winner-take-all game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South title.
NC State radio announcer immediately suspended after racist bowl game remark
NC State radio announcer Gary Hahn was suspended immediately following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for a racist comment he made on air. NC State lost to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but defeat on the football field was far from the worst thing to happen in the Wolfpack community on Friday.
Tri-City Herald
Meyer Compares CJ Stroud, Stetson Bennett Ahead of Peach Bowl
The Peach Bowl featuring No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be the highlight of Bowl Season up to this point, as it could be the only game that features two Heisman finalist quarterbacks. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud is the popular name, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has flown under the radar throughout the country.
FOX Sports
Carson Wentz, Commanders continue playoff chase vs. Browns
ASHBURN, Va.. (AP) — After getting into the thick of the playoff race, the Washington Commanders' three-game winless skid put them in what seems like a straightforward position. “If we win these two games, we’re in the playoffs,” starting left tackle Charles Leno said. “It’s as simple as that."...
First Coast News
The Jaguars @ Texans: 2 different teams , 2 different places
Focus to win and maintain momentum. That is what the Jacksonville Jaguars must do.
Alabama football players transferring away could have participated in bowl, Nick Saban says
The Alabama football team has had 10 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since the Iron Bowl.
WGMD Radio
Dallas Cowboys to keep NFC East top-seed hopes alive against Titans
The Dallas Cowboys are still clinging onto hope for the NFC East. Dallas earned a 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans in the final Thursday night game of the season. But not only are their division hopes alive – they have a (very) outside chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Mike Vrabel Asked About Titans Starting Quarterback After Cowboys Loss
The Tennessee Titans got a chance to evaluate third-string quarterback Joshua Dobbs in last night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys and Dobbs looked decent in stretches. After the game, head coach Mike Vrabel was left in a tough spot. Speaking to the media after the game, Vrabel was non-committal over...
Jaguars vs. Texans: Travon Walker ‘On Track’ To Return From Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to get a boost back to their pass-rush this weekend, a welcomed sight after the loss of Dawuane Smoot last week. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker is "on track" to return from an ankle injury this Sunday vs. the Houston Texans. Walker has missed the last two games with the injury, which he sustained during Week 14's win over the Tennessee Titans.
Jaguars Mailbag: What the Texans Game Means, Debating the Titans' QB And More
Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
chatsports.com
Former Browns QB to start for Titans tonight
The story of the Cleveland Browns season has been all about quarterbacks. Starting back to the end of last year and the beginning of this offseason, the Browns have kept quarterbacks at the center of attention. In a round about way, the story of Cleveland (ex)quarterbacks continues all the way...
Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets
Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
Comments / 0