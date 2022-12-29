I’ve already talked about the differences between a growth mindset and a fixed mindset. In that post, I discuss ways to make that change, but I don’t really talk about the stages of a mindset shift. It’s not like you make the decision to make a mindset shift and BOOM! It’s done. When you want to change the way you think about something, it takes time for your mind to accept the differences and then implement them. It takes longer to make something a long-term habit. It’s one thing to start a new routine, but it’s entirely different to keep it up indefinitely.

