10 Low-Effort New Year’s Resolutions That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Life
Resolutions have a bad rap. There’s certainly nothing wrong with renewing your commitment to being a better person, to make meaningful change in the new year. The turn of a calendar year is a fresh start, all glistening and full of hope. But, as a whole, so many resolutions feel so vague or unrealistic. The intent is pure, but the reality is muddy. That’s why 75-percent of New Year’s Resolutions fail before February.
How to Set New Year's Resolutions For Kids That Add Value to Their Lives and Yours
When we think of New Year’s resolutions, often they’re focused on our own goals, like getting that promotion at work, finally learning to “love” Pilates, and eating at home more often than dining out. But when it comes to aiming higher and doing better, there really is no age limit! In fact, incorporating New Year’s resolutions for kids into your year-in-review routine offers benefits for the entire family.
Opinion: A Personal New Year’s Resolution that everyone should have.
After my Gray divorce in 2015, I never dreamed I wouldn’t have a serious significant other or new hobbies that I loved by now. I pictured myself laughing, talking, and hanging out with friends over drinks every weekend.
4 Common Habits a Couples Therapist Is Begging You To Stop for the Sake of Your Relationship
With some reflection on a current or past relationship, you might be able to guess a few of the worst things to say or do to a partner—like name-call or criticize them in an argument, or offer up an ultimatum. But many of the bad habits that can break down a relationship over time are far less obvious or intentional in action.
Readers Share Their 2023 Resolutions
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. This week I asked you all to send in your New Year’s resolutions for...
etvnews.com
Ask an Expert – Relationship Resolutions for the New Year
As the year draws to a close, many people reflect on the previous year and anticipate the year ahead. Now is the perfect time to make “relationship resolutions” to become a better spouse or partner. Consider these tips to become better together in 2023:. Commit to more fun...
Meditation Only Cannot Still The Mind
Let’s be honest: Overthinking is unpleasant. Tree under purple skyPhoto byPhoto by Marek Piwnicki on UnsplashonUnsplash. We’re busy enough every day. We have responsibilities, stuff to take care of and when we don’t, people need us.
psychologytoday.com
Setting Intentions Is Better for Your Mental Health
Many people are unable to successfully achieve their year-end goals. Unfulfilled resolutions can negatively impact your mental health and confidence. Engaging in self-reflection and intention-setting is a different approach, allowing more flexibility and self-compassion. As the year comes to an end and 2023 quickly approaches, many of us are preparing...
Guide to Self-Care for Busy Moms
Let’s talk about why self-care is so important and how you can incorporate it into your daily life. Let’s start by looking at what self-care is. Obviously, you know it’s about taking care of yourself, but do you know exactly what it is? Many people don’t think about it because it is often explained in a very vague way.
What are the Stages of a Mindset Shift?
I’ve already talked about the differences between a growth mindset and a fixed mindset. In that post, I discuss ways to make that change, but I don’t really talk about the stages of a mindset shift. It’s not like you make the decision to make a mindset shift and BOOM! It’s done. When you want to change the way you think about something, it takes time for your mind to accept the differences and then implement them. It takes longer to make something a long-term habit. It’s one thing to start a new routine, but it’s entirely different to keep it up indefinitely.
