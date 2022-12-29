ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

boreal.org

Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane

Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
kroxam.com

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES WILL ENACT NEW CHILD SUPPORT GUIDELINES ON JANUARY 1ST

New child support guidelines, effective January 1, 2023, will improve parity between parents and make it easier for them to support their families. While the updated guidelines will affect everyone who gets or modifies a court order for child support, the changes will likely have the most impact on families with lower incomes and families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together.
KARE 11

Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol

MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers

Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Governor Walz explains the action:. Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It...
CBS Minnesota

MDH closes Mall of America COVID vaccination site

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Friday marked the end of an era in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic statewide, as the Minnesota Department of Health officially closed its Mall of America vaccination site. The move comes as MDH moves to shut down testing sites and vaccination centers operated by the state. The MOA site opened in February of 2021. Since then, MDH workers have given out more than 263,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine – roughly 1 in 50 doses in Minnesota have come at this site. The site's busiest day came almost exactly a year to the day of its closing...
mprnews.org

Soaring land prices pinch Minnesota farmers and consumers

Rent prices are soaring. That’s true of apartment dwellings in the Twin Cities. But it’s also happening on fields across Minnesota. Two-thirds of farm fields are rented out to farmers, not owned by them. These days, those fields cost a pretty penny. What does that mean for the price of our cornflakes, hamburgers and tofu? You’re probably already feeling the pinch. Kent Thiesse is a Farm Management Analyst and Senior Vice President and MinnStar Bank. He joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to answer that question and more.
KNOX News Radio

Potential changes to MN voting laws

An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
Southern Minnesota News

MnDOT: Illegal to push snow onto public roadways

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it is illegal to push snow onto or next to public highways or streets. Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit moving snow onto public roadways, including the ditch and right-of-way area along the roadside. MnDOT says the extra snow becomes an increasing issue during winter because snow piles become larger and more difficult to manage.
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota’s minimum-wage rate to be adjusted for inflation

Minnesota’s minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation, effective on January 1. Under the new rates, large employers with an annual gross revenue of at least $500,000 must pay at least $10.59 an hour. Small employers with an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000 must pay $8.63...
fox9.com

Minnesota's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ringing in the new year for workers, the minimum wage rate throughout Minnesota will be adjusted for inflation and be raised for both small and large employers beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023,...
Kat Kountry 105

More Cows on Minnesota Highways? Here are Laws on What to Do

As I was driving on 35 this morning on my way to work, traffic began to suddenly slow down. As I traveled through traffic to my surprise, I saw 3 cows standing in the ditch! What the heck! According to reports, Tuesday evening there was a crash involving a chevy pickup hauling a livestock trailer. The trailer was going northbound on Interstate 35 when it left the roadway near mile marker 14.
knsiradio.com

Nearly $500 Million State Office Building Proposal has Some Lawmakers Up in Arms

(KNSI) — A nearly $500 million renovation project to renovate the Minnesota State Office Building passed through committee despite objections from Republican lawmakers. The House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee adopted a resolution by voice vote. Republicans say they didn’t see the resolution until two hours before the meeting.
