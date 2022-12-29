BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Friday marked the end of an era in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic statewide, as the Minnesota Department of Health officially closed its Mall of America vaccination site. The move comes as MDH moves to shut down testing sites and vaccination centers operated by the state. The MOA site opened in February of 2021. Since then, MDH workers have given out more than 263,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine – roughly 1 in 50 doses in Minnesota have come at this site. The site's busiest day came almost exactly a year to the day of its closing...

