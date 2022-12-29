Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane
Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
kroxam.com
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES WILL ENACT NEW CHILD SUPPORT GUIDELINES ON JANUARY 1ST
New child support guidelines, effective January 1, 2023, will improve parity between parents and make it easier for them to support their families. While the updated guidelines will affect everyone who gets or modifies a court order for child support, the changes will likely have the most impact on families with lower incomes and families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together.
Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol
MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers
Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Governor Walz explains the action:. Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It...
Walz proposes fraud detection plan in response to Feeding Our Future scheme
In the wake of the massive Feeding Our Future fraud case, Gov. Tim Walz is introducing a new plan to combat such schemes going forward. The plan aims to prevent fraud and improve oversight of federal grant dollars handled by state agencies. It marks the first detailed proposal from the...
MDH closes Mall of America COVID vaccination site
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Friday marked the end of an era in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic statewide, as the Minnesota Department of Health officially closed its Mall of America vaccination site. The move comes as MDH moves to shut down testing sites and vaccination centers operated by the state. The MOA site opened in February of 2021. Since then, MDH workers have given out more than 263,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine – roughly 1 in 50 doses in Minnesota have come at this site. The site's busiest day came almost exactly a year to the day of its closing...
mprnews.org
Soaring land prices pinch Minnesota farmers and consumers
Rent prices are soaring. That’s true of apartment dwellings in the Twin Cities. But it’s also happening on fields across Minnesota. Two-thirds of farm fields are rented out to farmers, not owned by them. These days, those fields cost a pretty penny. What does that mean for the price of our cornflakes, hamburgers and tofu? You’re probably already feeling the pinch. Kent Thiesse is a Farm Management Analyst and Senior Vice President and MinnStar Bank. He joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to answer that question and more.
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 27
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the number of cases identified through PCR testing remained on par with the previous week's data. Here's a look at the numbers for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27. The 7-day moving average is tough to...
740thefan.com
DNR updates wolf management plan, decision about hunting season on hold
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota DNR has finalized its updated management plan that will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation over the next decade. The agency’s Dan Stark indicated that it’s basically an extension of what’s already been done over a number of years.
KNOX News Radio
Potential changes to MN voting laws
An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
Southern Minnesota News
Renville, Lyon Counties receive Clean Water Fund grants for ditch and watershed projects
The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources approved $11.6 million in Clean Water Fund grants on Dec. 15 to improve water quality in streams, lakes and groundwater across the state. Southwestern Minnesota projects include:. Lyon County Judicial Ditch 15: $48,953. In October 2018, a petition for improvement of Lyon-Redwood...
Governor Walz calls for new Inspector General at Department of Education
Governor Tim Walz is calling for a new action plan to prevent fraud and improve oversight of federal grant dollars in the wake of the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal.
Report: Deaths during police calls highest in Minnesota among Indigenous, Black people
A state reports shows more Black and Indigenous people die during the course of a police call in Minnesota than do white, Hispanic, or Asian people.
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
Southern Minnesota News
MnDOT: Illegal to push snow onto public roadways
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it is illegal to push snow onto or next to public highways or streets. Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit moving snow onto public roadways, including the ditch and right-of-way area along the roadside. MnDOT says the extra snow becomes an increasing issue during winter because snow piles become larger and more difficult to manage.
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota’s minimum-wage rate to be adjusted for inflation
Minnesota’s minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation, effective on January 1. Under the new rates, large employers with an annual gross revenue of at least $500,000 must pay at least $10.59 an hour. Small employers with an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000 must pay $8.63...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
fox9.com
Minnesota's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ringing in the new year for workers, the minimum wage rate throughout Minnesota will be adjusted for inflation and be raised for both small and large employers beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023,...
More Cows on Minnesota Highways? Here are Laws on What to Do
As I was driving on 35 this morning on my way to work, traffic began to suddenly slow down. As I traveled through traffic to my surprise, I saw 3 cows standing in the ditch! What the heck! According to reports, Tuesday evening there was a crash involving a chevy pickup hauling a livestock trailer. The trailer was going northbound on Interstate 35 when it left the roadway near mile marker 14.
knsiradio.com
Nearly $500 Million State Office Building Proposal has Some Lawmakers Up in Arms
(KNSI) — A nearly $500 million renovation project to renovate the Minnesota State Office Building passed through committee despite objections from Republican lawmakers. The House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee adopted a resolution by voice vote. Republicans say they didn’t see the resolution until two hours before the meeting.
