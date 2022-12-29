ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEW LAWS TAKE EFFECT FOR 2023

The start of the new year brings with it some new laws in Pennsylvania, including the decriminalization of fentanyl test strips, a bill introduced by Representative Jim Struzzi that the governor signed into law in November. The strips are used to determine the presence of fentanyl in other drugs or substances. Also becoming law in 2023 is a crackdown on turnpike toll skippers. Starting this month, the Turnpike Commission will be notifying drivers with at least four unpaid tolls or $250 overdue that their vehicle registration could be suspended.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

New PA Laws coming into effect in 2023

Cambria County, PA — Governor wolf has signed legislation for a handful of impactful laws. They will take effect come January 1st, of 2023. These laws include a crackdown on people who have not paid more than $250 in their turnpike tolls. Another law now states that you can...
butlerradio.com

Fentanyl Test Strips To Become Legalized In January

A new law takes effect in a couple of days that is seen as another tool in helping battle fentanyl in Pennsylvania. The bill legalizes fentanyl test strips, which can detect the presence of the powerful opioid in other drugs. Republican State Representative Jim Struzzi of Indiana says fentanyl is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Opioid Crisis Worsens in PA, Gov. Urges We Carry Naloxone

HARRISBURG – The Center Square is reporting… The opioid crisis continues to worsen in Pennsylvania, overdose death rates have increased, but not as quickly as in other states. The state is third nationally in overdose deaths, as The Center Square previously reported, with almost 5,200 deaths in 2020, and almost 5,400 deaths in 2021. Pennsylvania Attorney General and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has called opioids “Pennsylvania’s #1 public health and public safety crisis.” The state government estimates that almost 300,000 people in 2020 have a drug use disorder. To help reduce the number of deaths, the Wolf administration has encouraged people to carry naloxone, an anti-overdose drug, and made it easier for the public and first responders alike to obtain it.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdadradio.com

STATE’S POPULATION CONTINUES TO DECLINE

Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 residents from July 2021 to July of last year according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. It ranked fourth among the eighteen states that lost population. Only New York, California, and Illinois lost more. Pennsylvania was also second behind Florida among states that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Multiple DUI Offender Punishments Increased in 2022

HARRISBURG PA – Police officers from Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence worked overnight hours at sobriety checks several times during 2022 to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State lawmakers played a role too, in passing new rules to increase punishments against multiple DUI offenders.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf ends his terms with strong ratings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state’s presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it. Wolf,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cityandstatepa.com

Will 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes adult-use marijuana?

In an end-of-year series, City & State is revisiting some of our top stories of the year to see what’s happened since. Among them was an investigation into adult-use marijuana legalization, what neighboring states are doing and how Pennsylvania may be feeling the pressure to act. From May 2,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pa. Gov Tom Wolf wraps up time in office with strong ratings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state's presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it.Wolf, 74, leaves office with positive approval ratings from leading in-state polls and his endorsed successor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, succeeding him — marking the first time since 1966 that a Pennsylvania governor has been succeeded by a member of the same political party.Wolf's second term saw monumental challenges, beyond what many — if not every —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves

As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

PSP set up DUI checkpoints for holiday weekend, stress sober driving

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are enforcing sober driving with checkpoints this weekend. New Year’s Eve celebrations often include alcohol. State troopers are setting up a sobriety checkpoint this weekend. State police ask people who plan on drinking alcohol to designate a sober driver. One state trooper reminded residents of the consequences of driving under […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

