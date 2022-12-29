HARRISBURG – The Center Square is reporting… The opioid crisis continues to worsen in Pennsylvania, overdose death rates have increased, but not as quickly as in other states. The state is third nationally in overdose deaths, as The Center Square previously reported, with almost 5,200 deaths in 2020, and almost 5,400 deaths in 2021. Pennsylvania Attorney General and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has called opioids “Pennsylvania’s #1 public health and public safety crisis.” The state government estimates that almost 300,000 people in 2020 have a drug use disorder. To help reduce the number of deaths, the Wolf administration has encouraged people to carry naloxone, an anti-overdose drug, and made it easier for the public and first responders alike to obtain it.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO