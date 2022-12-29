Read full article on original website
Related
wdadradio.com
NEW LAWS TAKE EFFECT FOR 2023
The start of the new year brings with it some new laws in Pennsylvania, including the decriminalization of fentanyl test strips, a bill introduced by Representative Jim Struzzi that the governor signed into law in November. The strips are used to determine the presence of fentanyl in other drugs or substances. Also becoming law in 2023 is a crackdown on turnpike toll skippers. Starting this month, the Turnpike Commission will be notifying drivers with at least four unpaid tolls or $250 overdue that their vehicle registration could be suspended.
WJAC TV
New PA Laws coming into effect in 2023
Cambria County, PA — Governor wolf has signed legislation for a handful of impactful laws. They will take effect come January 1st, of 2023. These laws include a crackdown on people who have not paid more than $250 in their turnpike tolls. Another law now states that you can...
butlerradio.com
Fentanyl Test Strips To Become Legalized In January
A new law takes effect in a couple of days that is seen as another tool in helping battle fentanyl in Pennsylvania. The bill legalizes fentanyl test strips, which can detect the presence of the powerful opioid in other drugs. Republican State Representative Jim Struzzi of Indiana says fentanyl is...
New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023
Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January.
wkok.com
Opioid Crisis Worsens in PA, Gov. Urges We Carry Naloxone
HARRISBURG – The Center Square is reporting… The opioid crisis continues to worsen in Pennsylvania, overdose death rates have increased, but not as quickly as in other states. The state is third nationally in overdose deaths, as The Center Square previously reported, with almost 5,200 deaths in 2020, and almost 5,400 deaths in 2021. Pennsylvania Attorney General and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has called opioids “Pennsylvania’s #1 public health and public safety crisis.” The state government estimates that almost 300,000 people in 2020 have a drug use disorder. To help reduce the number of deaths, the Wolf administration has encouraged people to carry naloxone, an anti-overdose drug, and made it easier for the public and first responders alike to obtain it.
wdadradio.com
STATE’S POPULATION CONTINUES TO DECLINE
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 residents from July 2021 to July of last year according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. It ranked fourth among the eighteen states that lost population. Only New York, California, and Illinois lost more. Pennsylvania was also second behind Florida among states that...
sanatogapost.com
Multiple DUI Offender Punishments Increased in 2022
HARRISBURG PA – Police officers from Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence worked overnight hours at sobriety checks several times during 2022 to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State lawmakers played a role too, in passing new rules to increase punishments against multiple DUI offenders.
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf ends his terms with strong ratings
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state’s presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it. Wolf,...
cityandstatepa.com
Will 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes adult-use marijuana?
In an end-of-year series, City & State is revisiting some of our top stories of the year to see what’s happened since. Among them was an investigation into adult-use marijuana legalization, what neighboring states are doing and how Pennsylvania may be feeling the pressure to act. From May 2,...
WGAL
Cases of congenital syphilis on rise in Pennsylvania, according to health department
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there has been a disturbing rise in a preventable disease that affects newborns. That's why state health officials are urging soon-to-be moms to get an important screening. "We really would have thought that congenital syphilis had gone away for good. This really is a...
3 people charged in connection to newborn’s death in Pennsylvania
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a newborn baby in Sullivan County, Pennsylvania, officials say. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office in a news release accounted that three people have been arrested in connection with a newborn’s death nearly a year after the child died.
Governor Wolf signs off on several new laws before term ends
Outgoing Governor Tom Wolf signed several laws that will go into effect on January 1st. One includes the Turnpike Commission being able to request a driver’s registration be suspended if they don’t pay tolls worth over $250 dollars.
Pa. Gov Tom Wolf wraps up time in office with strong ratings
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state's presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it.Wolf, 74, leaves office with positive approval ratings from leading in-state polls and his endorsed successor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, succeeding him — marking the first time since 1966 that a Pennsylvania governor has been succeeded by a member of the same political party.Wolf's second term saw monumental challenges, beyond what many — if not every —...
The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
wdiy.org
Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves
As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
‘This child was tortured’
WILKES-BARRE — Prosecutors say it was by the Grace of God a “chatty” 5-year-old girl was able to be wheeled into a Luzerne C
Doug Mastriano’s Jan. 6 committee deposition released showing reported call to Mike Pence on Jan. 6
The House January 6 committee on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, released the transcript from their brief deposition with Pennsylvania State Senator and former Republican nominee for Governor Doug Mastriano.
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PSP set up DUI checkpoints for holiday weekend, stress sober driving
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are enforcing sober driving with checkpoints this weekend. New Year’s Eve celebrations often include alcohol. State troopers are setting up a sobriety checkpoint this weekend. State police ask people who plan on drinking alcohol to designate a sober driver. One state trooper reminded residents of the consequences of driving under […]
Comments / 0