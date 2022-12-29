ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future

Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Victor Wembanyama watch for January

The Detroit Pistons will enter 2023 on a victorious note after a nice comeback win on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. There were some encouraging signs that will hopefully follow the Pistons into the new year, as they played better defensively and did a better job sharing the basketball.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: New Year’s resolutions for players, coach and front office

The Detroit Pistons will enter 2023 on a high note, as they were able to get a nice comeback win on the road against Minnesota to close out the year. There were some positive signs from the game, particular on the defensive end, so hopefully the win can be a turning point for Detroit when it comes to their defense, which is on the verge of being the worst in team history.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

