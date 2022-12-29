Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James could join one of six NBA teams if he leaves Lakers this summer.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today
Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
Warriors Land Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma In Bold Trade Scenario
When you win an NBA title, you’re supposed to be good the following season. That’s how it works, right?. Generally speaking, yes. At the same time, you may look a little compromised. That would be a consequence of what’s commonly known as “championship malaise”. Think...
Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future
Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Pistons: Victor Wembanyama watch for January
The Detroit Pistons will enter 2023 on a victorious note after a nice comeback win on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. There were some encouraging signs that will hopefully follow the Pistons into the new year, as they played better defensively and did a better job sharing the basketball.
Lakers News: League Executive Pinpoints Big Roster Need For Los Angeles
The Lakers are 2-5 in their last seven games.
Los Angeles Makes A Roster Move On Thursday
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have sent Max Christie down to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League.
Jazz's Achilles Heel Continues to Be Clutch-Time Collapse
The Utah Jazz aren't saving their best ball for crunch time.
Kyle Kuzma sends birthday message to LeBron James amid Lakers trade rumors
Kyle Kuzma sent LeBron James a birthday message as trade rumors continue to swirl, per Kuz on Twitter. Kuzma’s gesture will likely excite Los Angeles Lakers fans. However, it should not be something that is over-thought. Kyle Kuzma is simply wishing his former teammate a happy birthday. Nevertheless, his future with the Washington Wizards is unclear.
Detroit Pistons: New Year’s resolutions for players, coach and front office
The Detroit Pistons will enter 2023 on a high note, as they were able to get a nice comeback win on the road against Minnesota to close out the year. There were some positive signs from the game, particular on the defensive end, so hopefully the win can be a turning point for Detroit when it comes to their defense, which is on the verge of being the worst in team history.
NBA Fans Debate Which All-Decade Team Is Better: "80s Team Was The Best."
NBA fans engaged in a big debate when Bleacher Report asked them which All-Time Decade team was the best.
Can USC land Bronny James in the spring?
Bronny James, the son of basketball legend LeBron James, is a four-star recruit and the No. 43-ranked player in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. James, a 6’3 190-pound senior combo guard, has yet to make a decision on his basketball future. While his father was...
