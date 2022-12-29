Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Report 2022: Introduction of Novel Aesthetic Gadgets and a Growing Emphasis on Physical Appearance to Boost Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Airtek is a leading manufacturer and supplier of food dehydrator machines for commercial and industrial clients in China. Airtek manufactures and distributes industrial-grade and commercial-grade food dehydrators that are designed with efficiency and versatility in mind. These machines allow for both fast and slow drying and have a temperature range that ranges from 150oF to 185oF. They use a convection system to dry the product and provide an average air flow rate of 60 CFM, allowing the user to adjust the airflow to suit their specific needs.

