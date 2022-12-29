Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Report 2022: Introduction of Novel Aesthetic Gadgets and a Growing Emphasis on Physical Appearance to Boost Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Demand from Automotive and Electronics Industries Fuels Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global high performance alloys market is expected to grow from $9.01 billion in 2021 to $9.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The market is expected to grow to $12.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%.
5G Chipset Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $92.05 Billion by 2030 with 21.8% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "5G Chipset Market by IC Type, Operational Frequency, Product, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 5G chipset market size was valued at $13.26 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $92.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR...
Finishing Lines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis Report 2022-2030 - All-In-One Solution Features Gaining Momentum - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Finishing Lines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth...
World Three Wheel E-Scooter Markets Report 2022: Industry Analysis 2017-2021 & Opportunity Assessment 2022-2032 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Three Wheel E-Scooter Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Three Wheel E-Scooter report offers a global industry analysis for 2017-2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022-2032. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth...
Global E. Coli Testing Markets Report 2022: A $2.8 Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "E. Coli Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global E. coli testing market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.64% during 2021-2027.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The Worldwide Smart Air Purifiers Industry is Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2028: Rising Pollution in Developing Countries Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Smart Air Purifiers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technique, By Product Type (Fume & Smoke Collectors, Dust Collectors), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Smart Air Purifiers Market size is...
The Worldwide Fitness Clothing Industry is Expected to Reach $90.8 Billion by 2027: Increasing Innovations in Fabrics and Development in E-commerce Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Fitness Clothing Market (2022-2027) by Gender, Type, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Fitness Clothing Market is estimated to be USD 63.84 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 90.89 Bn...
Retinol (Vitamin A) Global Market Report 2022: Excellent Pharmacodynamic and Pharmacokinetic Effects Propels Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Retinol (Vitamin A) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The retinol (vitamin A) market is set to grow at a steady pace with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR)...
Global Lighting as a Service Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $4.52 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 49.31% - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Lighting as a Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global lighting as a service market size reached US$ 408.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 4,529.44 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 49.31% during 2021-2027.
Weifang Jincheng New Material Co.,Ltd (CNW WOOD) Sells Various Kinds of Plywood, MDF, and Particleboard Made from Natural Raw Materials
Weifang Jincheng New Material Co.,Ltd. (CNW WOOD) presents a variety of plywood, particle wood, MDF, etc., designed to be durable, affordable and easily usable by the customers. Weifang Jincheng New Material Co.,Ltd. (CNW WOOD) is a leading manufacturer of plywood, film-faced plywood, particle board, MDF, pine LVL, H20 Beam etc....
Stand Up Therapeutics signed with VectorBuilder for world’s first gene therapy supply for paraplegia patient
Stand Up Therapeutics Co., Ltd, located in South Korea, is a gene therapy company for paralyzed patients with spinal cord injury. Stand Up Therapeutics announced that it had signed an agreement with VectorBuilder Inc., a global leader in gene delivery solutions, to manufacture a GMP grade gene delivery system. VectorBuilder...
Airtek Offers Industrial Fish Drying Machine in Chin
Airtek is a leading manufacturer and supplier of food dehydrator machines for commercial and industrial clients in China. Airtek manufactures and distributes industrial-grade and commercial-grade food dehydrators that are designed with efficiency and versatility in mind. These machines allow for both fast and slow drying and have a temperature range that ranges from 150oF to 185oF. They use a convection system to dry the product and provide an average air flow rate of 60 CFM, allowing the user to adjust the airflow to suit their specific needs.
Accentus Language Services (Radical Thinking LTD) has signed a membership with Elia AISBL
Accentus Language Services (Radical Thinking Limited) is a UK-based language solution company, positioning itself as an expert in intercultural marketing communications for UK and European businesses exporting into Latin America, the USA, and Canada has reportedly signed a partnership with Elia AISBL, which is a 2005 established non-profit trade association of language service companies, recently.
Introducing HerDryer, an Innovative Device that Dries Wigs and Hair Extensions in Under One Hour
The newly launched tool will prove handy for women, hairdressers, and salons who need to get wigs and extensions dry as soon as possible, eliminating the use of slow, conventional methods. Wigs and hair extensions have grown in popularity over the years because of their many benefits. Women of all...
Medical Writing for Medical Devices Training Course (March 15-16, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Medical Writing for Medical Devices Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive course has been designed to provide you with a thorough understanding of the essential aspects of medical writing, with a particular focus on medical devices. Writing for medical devices has its own particular...
Elliptic Labs Signs New Enterprise License Contract With a Third PC/Laptop Customer
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has finalized a new enterprise license agreement with their third PC/Laptop customer. The PC customer is one of the top five companies globally and the agreement allows this PC/laptop maker to use Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ for future laptop and PC models. The new PC/laptop customer has chosen Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor™ to provide human presence detection on their future PC and laptop models.
Avila Energy Early Warning Report
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / This news press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of 12th Regulatory Submission in China for PD-1 Inhibitor Tislelizumab
Submission seeks marketing authorization for first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma. BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global biotechnology company announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for tislelizumab in patients with first-line unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
Australian Based Wellness Studio inLIFE Wellness Opens Up For Franchising Opportunities In Response To Its Overwhelming Success
The inLIFE Wellness brand has grown exponentially in a short time with industry veteran Scott Capelin at the helm. Scott Capelin has started, built, and sold a number of successful health clubs over the past 2 decades, and his latest offering - inLIFE Wellness - is the culmination of everything he has learned and occupies an untapped niche in the wellness market.
