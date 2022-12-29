ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

4-Star WR Jalen Hale ready to be a playmaker for Alabama

Jalen Hale is excited to be a playmaker for Alabama football with opportunities up for grabs inside the Crimson Tide’s wide receiver room. Hale signed with Alabama Wednesday during the early signing period. He committed to the Crimson Tide in September, over Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M. The Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban hints at a final 2023 target possibly visiting Alabama in January

Nick Saban hinted at Alabama football’s No. 1 2023 recruiting class not being completely done at his Friday AllState Sugar Bowl press conference. Saban and the Crimson Tide signed 28 2023 recruits last week. Alabama’s five-star running back signee Richard Young said the Tide’s 2023 class was not done Thursday during the Under Armour All-America media day. Saban hinted at that when he talked about possibly hosting one 2023 prospect for a visit next month when discussing the impact the early signing period has had ok recruiting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Desmond Ricks explains decision to sign with Alabama

Desmond Ricks signed with Alabama football Thursday, choosing the Crimson Tide over LSU, Florida and others. Ricks is a five-star recruit, and he is a product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Virginia native is one of Alabama’s four 2023 five-star defensive back signees. The Alabama signee re-classified...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star RB Richard Young not done recruiting for Alabama

Richard Young has been an ace recruiter for Alabama, but he is not done recruiting for the Crimson Tide. Young is rated as a five-star recruit out of Lehigh High School in Florida, and he is considered one of the top running backs in the country. The Florida native has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Big Game for Deontae Lawson

Redshirt freshman linebacker Deontae Lawson has a big opportunity in front of him. The weakside linebacker has been one of the bright spots on the defense this season, and will presumably take on a leadership role for Alabama football in 2023. Lawson has factored heavily into the linebacker rotation, notching...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama preps for Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Day three for Alabama means back to work for the Tide. Alabama practiced Wednesday in the Super Dome in prep for the Sugar Bowl. QB Bryce Young and OC Bill O'brien will speak to the media. Tune into WVTM13 starting at 4 p.m. for team coverage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class

BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
ALABAMA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham homicides reach record high in decades

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Birmingham seeks relief from gun violence after experiencing a record-breaking number of homicides this year. Local law enforcement says the numbers they’ve seen are extremely alarming. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond says we’ve seen over 144 homicides in total this year — 134 criminal and 10 justifiable. He says […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

