Nick Saban hinted at Alabama football’s No. 1 2023 recruiting class not being completely done at his Friday AllState Sugar Bowl press conference. Saban and the Crimson Tide signed 28 2023 recruits last week. Alabama’s five-star running back signee Richard Young said the Tide’s 2023 class was not done Thursday during the Under Armour All-America media day. Saban hinted at that when he talked about possibly hosting one 2023 prospect for a visit next month when discussing the impact the early signing period has had ok recruiting.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO