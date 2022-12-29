Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says Alabama transfer portal players chose not to play in bowl game
One reason why Allstate Sugar Bowl prep has been enjoyable for Alabama head coach Nick Saban is the Crimson Tide has players that are locked in for Saturday’s matchup against Kansas State in New Orleans, La. On Friday, Coach Saban was asked about will a 12-team College Football Playoff...
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star WR Jalen Hale ready to be a playmaker for Alabama
Jalen Hale is excited to be a playmaker for Alabama football with opportunities up for grabs inside the Crimson Tide’s wide receiver room. Hale signed with Alabama Wednesday during the early signing period. He committed to the Crimson Tide in September, over Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M. The Texas...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban hints at a final 2023 target possibly visiting Alabama in January
Nick Saban hinted at Alabama football’s No. 1 2023 recruiting class not being completely done at his Friday AllState Sugar Bowl press conference. Saban and the Crimson Tide signed 28 2023 recruits last week. Alabama’s five-star running back signee Richard Young said the Tide’s 2023 class was not done Thursday during the Under Armour All-America media day. Saban hinted at that when he talked about possibly hosting one 2023 prospect for a visit next month when discussing the impact the early signing period has had ok recruiting.
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB Desmond Ricks explains decision to sign with Alabama
Desmond Ricks signed with Alabama football Thursday, choosing the Crimson Tide over LSU, Florida and others. Ricks is a five-star recruit, and he is a product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Virginia native is one of Alabama’s four 2023 five-star defensive back signees. The Alabama signee re-classified...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star RB Richard Young not done recruiting for Alabama
Richard Young has been an ace recruiter for Alabama, but he is not done recruiting for the Crimson Tide. Young is rated as a five-star recruit out of Lehigh High School in Florida, and he is considered one of the top running backs in the country. The Florida native has...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: Putting John Calipari on the hot seat, Alabama stays dominant and a surprise unbeaten team
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. I don’t want...
Emotional Win for Alabama Basketball's Hannah Barber
Crimson Tide senior plays in SEC opener just two days after grandfather's funeral.
Alabama Football: Big Game for Deontae Lawson
Redshirt freshman linebacker Deontae Lawson has a big opportunity in front of him. The weakside linebacker has been one of the bright spots on the defense this season, and will presumably take on a leadership role for Alabama football in 2023. Lawson has factored heavily into the linebacker rotation, notching...
What stood out when Kansas State watched Alabama offensive film
There’s always something interesting when complete strangers meet in a bowl game. Alabama, for example, has never faced Kansas State as they prepare for the Dec. 31 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Both peacefully coexisted in Power 5 conferences before their paths aligned in the Superdome. In light of...
wvtm13.com
Alabama preps for Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Day three for Alabama means back to work for the Tide. Alabama practiced Wednesday in the Super Dome in prep for the Sugar Bowl. QB Bryce Young and OC Bill O'brien will speak to the media. Tune into WVTM13 starting at 4 p.m. for team coverage.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
opelikaobserver.com
Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class
BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, AL
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
birminghamtimes.com
15 Businesses and Eateries We Were Heartbroken to see Close in Birmingham Area
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center in town for many years. The...
Bham Now
15 places we were heartbroken to see close in 2022 in The Magic City
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. 1. Macy’s at Brookwood Village. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center...
Bham Now
Barbeque & Biryani, authentic South Central Indian cuisine, opens near UAB Hospital
Barbeque & Biryani, a new family owned restaurant featuring South Central Indian cuisine has opened at Southside Station (401 19th Street South, formerly the Milo’s Hamburgers location) in the heart of the UAB medical district. Earlier this week, we caught up with the restaurant’s owner Mohammed Shahed about this...
Crash during police chase in Tuscaloosa kills passenger in fleeing vehicle
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A police chase ended in a crash that killed a passenger in a fleeing vehicle, authorities said Friday. Troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were investigating the deadly crash that happened in Tuscaloosa. An officer was pursuing a vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign at 4 a.m. Friday […]
Birmingham survivors: The high costs of recovering from gun violence
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. When a bullet tore through the window of Patrice Leonard’s home earlier this year, hitting her teenage son Christian...
Birmingham homicides reach record high in decades
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Birmingham seeks relief from gun violence after experiencing a record-breaking number of homicides this year. Local law enforcement says the numbers they’ve seen are extremely alarming. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond says we’ve seen over 144 homicides in total this year — 134 criminal and 10 justifiable. He says […]
