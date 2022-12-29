Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests 1 suspect in connection with Walmart shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are asking for the public’s help in finding three teens who they say were involved in a Tuesday night shooting at the Walmart Supercenter on East Interstate 65 Service Road. Police are looking for 18-year-old Karmelo Derks, 19-year-old Jimaurice Pierce and 19-year-old Darrius...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man now facing attempted murder charge after altercation with officer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect involved in a struggle with a Mobile police officer this week, now faces an attempted murder charge. Dequarrio Hines originally faced an assault charge after police say he was in an altercation with an MPD officer. Hines appeared in court Thursday, a Mobile County...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: Grand Bay father and son arrested for Thanksgiving Day assault
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay father and son were booked into Metro Jail this week, both charged with assault. Robert Cash Sr., 55, and Robert Cash Jr.,30, are accused of attacking two male victims on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on November 24th, deputies responded to...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man returning home surprises suspected burglars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man returning to his home on Wednesday surprised a pair of suspected burglars, according to Mobile police. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Old Shell Road around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a burglary. According to investigators, the homeowner came home and found a male subject sitting in a vehicle parked in his driveway. The first subject fled the scene in the vehicle, but a second subject assaulted the victim and then ran away, police said.
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested at bus stop on Thursday morning: Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the chest and her son 15 times has been arrested, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 Tamondo Derell Reuben, 48, was located and arrested Thursday morning around 8 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Officer shoots dog that charged toward him
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they say an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday night. When police responded to 600 block of Merritt Drive around 10:18 p.m. about a disorderly complaint involving an assault, the victim’s dog charged toward an officer, who was forced to shoot the animal, according to police.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile restaurant recovering after police say suspect crashed into building
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase through Crichton ends with a driver crashing into a popular restaurant. Roshell’s on Springhill Avenue had minor damage from the crash. But it never even slowed down business. A portion of the side building was crashed through and a window was shattered.
Don’t celebrate the New Year with gunfire: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are reminding citizens that it’s not safe to ring in the New Year with celebratory gunfire. “Bullets discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere,” police said in a news release, “and when they do, they cause significant amounts of property damage […]
Man wanted for attempted murder in Escambia Co. last seen Wednesday, sheriff’s office still searching
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the chest and her son 15 times. ECSO said Tamondo Derell Reuben, 48, was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 11:45 a.m., at 120 Chiefs Way as a passenger […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Woman kicks in apartment door, attacks woman inside, steals child’s Christmas gifts
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police need your help finding a burglary suspect. This is Kadejah Johnson, who police say took part in a home invasion over the holiday weekend. MPD said that a woman and her child were inside an apartment with her boyfriend when Johnson, considered his other girlfriend, kicked in the door and attacked her.
WPMI
Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police urge residents to refrain from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As residents prepare to ring in the new year, the Mobile Police Department reminds the community of the dangers of celebratory gunfire and urges residents not to fire weapons. Bullets discharged from a gun, even when fired into the air, must land somewhere, and when they...
Mobile police provide update on Tuesday night Walmart shooting
Mobile police are continuing to look for the people involved in a shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart off Interstate 65. Cpl. Ryan Blakely said the incident happened at about 8:35 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 101 East I-65 Service Road South. Police responded to a shots-fired call and...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD says woman flees during traffic stop, crashes into business
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman crashed into an unoccupied business while trying to flee from officers Tuesday morning, according to Mobile police. Authorities said police pulled over a vehicle on a traffic stop around 1:54 a.m. Tuesday at Moffett Road near Interstate 65 Service Road. The driver stopped and as the officer attempted to identify her, she sped off, leading to a vehicle pursuit. The chase ended when her vehicle became disabled after she crashed into an unoccupied business, police said.
Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman ‘multiple times’: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made an arrest in a Dec. 19 stabbing on Africatown Boulevard. Cara Hall, 26, was arrested and charged with assault. Hall was transported to Metro Jail. On Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard for […]
Daphne Police expect busy New Year’s weekend
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – New Year’s Eve is a busy time for law enforcement, and in Baldwin County, Daphne Police are already increasing patrols ahead of the weekend. “DUI is a problem all over the country around the holidays. There’s always an uptick and ultimately making the decision to get behind the wheel of that […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating officer-involved shooting at Plover and Partridge streets
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in the Maysville community. No one was hit by gunfire but the officer and subject sustained minor injuries, authorities said. The incident happened at Plover and Partridge streets around 1:29 p.m. when an officer conducted...
utv44.com
Permit-less gun carry could make law enforcement’s job more difficult in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You're just days away from no longer needing to purchase a gun permit to carry your weapon. Permit-less carry begins as soon as the Moonpie drops January 1st. Over the past few days, we've spoken with local law enforcement leaders about no longer needing a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Chief Prine and Sheriff Elect Burch say bad guys usually don't carry permits anyway. Burch says the upcoming change could make law enforcement's job harder.
Robbery suspect leads police on early morning chase: Bay Minette Police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police were led on a short vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning that ended with the arrest of a robbery suspect. Police said around 3 a.m., Tuesday morning, they attempted a traffic stop when the officer noticed the owner of the vehicle had a warrant for robbery in Robertsdale. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge denies prosecution’s ‘Aniah’s Law’ request
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A second judge has denied prosecution the application of “Aniah’s Law” in the case of a 2014 murder and kidnapping. Last Thursday, prosecutors argued during their appeal that Jevoris Durmaine Scarbrough, who is accused of the kidnapping and killing of 29-year-old David Patrick Kyles in 2014, be held without bail under the new “Aniah’s Law”, which allows a judge to deny bail to people charged with murder and other serious offenses.
