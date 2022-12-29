Warmer temperatures are back, storms possible for NYE

Jacksonville, Fl — We trade the frost and freeze for fog in spots during the morning hours the next few days. Temperatures rebound with mostly sunny skies today. We’ll be in the low 70s, several degrees above average.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says temperatures get even more mild by the weekend. Friday will start with fog and then warm to the mid-70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Kickoff of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at 3:30 pm looks mild and nice. Temps will fall through the 60s during the game.

Saturday looks more cloudy with very warm temperatures near 89 degrees. Scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorm will develop by the afternoon and evening, which could impact New Year’s Eve celebrations.

January 1st will start foggy before turning partly to mostly cloudy and staying mild in the mid-70s. The pattern stays warm into early next week.