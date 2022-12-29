ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Warmer temperatures are back, storms possible for NYE

By Rich Jones
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJNCZ_0jxVdtX200

Jacksonville, Fl — We trade the frost and freeze for fog in spots during the morning hours the next few days. Temperatures rebound with mostly sunny skies today. We’ll be in the low 70s, several degrees above average.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says temperatures get even more mild by the weekend. Friday will start with fog and then warm to the mid-70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Kickoff of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at 3:30 pm looks mild and nice. Temps will fall through the 60s during the game.

2022 Review: Mike Buresh Blog

Saturday looks more cloudy with very warm temperatures near 89 degrees. Scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorm will develop by the afternoon and evening, which could impact New Year’s Eve celebrations.

January 1st will start foggy before turning partly to mostly cloudy and staying mild in the mid-70s. The pattern stays warm into early next week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Biggest weather events on the First Coast in 2022

Its been a busy year in the weather department on the First Coast, from Heat waves to cold surges to Hurricanes here is a look at some of the big events this year. June and July was marked by record breaking heat, not only over 1 or two days but 27 consecutive days of 90 degree plus temperatures. This peaked on June 23rd when the mercury hit 100 degrees for the First time since 2019.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Buresh Blog: A Review of 2022, Weatherwise

Jacksonville, FL — 2022 - per the norm - saw some big weather swings in the local area. Jacksonville experienced 10 record highs, 5 record lows, 2 record low high temps., 4 daily rainfall records & 4 rip current deaths. In the end, the year was very near average for temps. & slightly wetter than avg.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy