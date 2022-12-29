Read full article on original website
Complex
Video Shows Pistons’ Killian Hayes Hitting Magic’s Moritz Wagner in the Back of the Head
Moritz Wagner and Killian Hayes were ejected from Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons following a physical altercation towards the end of the second quarter. The incident occurred after Wagner appeared to intentionally bump Hayes as the two were pursuing a loose ball. After he went...
Video: Killian Hayes appears to knock out Moe Wagner with punch
Things spilled out of control in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, and seemed to end with one player getting knocked out cold by a sucker punch. Magic forward Moe Wagner and Pistons guard Killian Hayes were both pursuing a loose ball late in the second quarter when... The post Video: Killian Hayes appears to knock out Moe Wagner with punch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle
The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
CBS News
Pistons fans describe witnessing bench-clearing scuffle in person
YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two hours after the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic Wednesday night, just about everyone was talking about the bench-clearing scuffle that happen just before halftime. Noah Blank took this family to the game and he was disappointed that his kids had to see professional...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Phoenix Zoo’s one horned rhino predicts a Wolverine victory at the Fiesta Bowl
PHOENIX – Chutti, an 8-year-old greater one-horned Indian rhinoceros at the Phoenix Zoo, has declared a victory for the Michigan Wolverines during Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl. On Friday, the larger-than-life animal pushed over a box painted in maize and blue instead of a purple and white box meant to symbolize Texas Christian University.
Detroit Pistons can't keep up with Chicago Bulls' 17-3 run to finish 132-118 victory
CHICAGO — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 43 points, and the Chicago Bulls pulled away in the closing minutes to beat the Detroit Pistons, 132-118, on Friday night. LaVine looked more like his old explosive self than the guy managing his left knee following offseason surgery. And the Bulls ended the game on a 17-3 run after getting all they could handle from the team with the NBA’s worst record.
NBA
Magic Out of Rhythm in Loss to Pistons
Franz Wagner recorded 19 points, Wendell Carter Jr. scored 16, and Paolo Banchero had 15, but the Orlando Magic were unable to get into much of a rhythm during Wednesday’s 121-101 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Three players, including Orlando’s Moe Wagner, were ejected following an altercation just before halftime.
LeBron scores 47 on his birthday, Lakers beat Hawks 130-121
With the crowd cheering his every step inside State Farm Arena, LeBron James scored 47 points on his 38th birthday as his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 Friday night. “At 18 years old, I knew how to play the game,” James said. “I knew I belonged in the NBA, but I didn’t […] The post LeBron scores 47 on his birthday, Lakers beat Hawks 130-121 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
Yardbarker
Injury Report: Chicago Bulls could be without six key pieces vs. Detroit Pistons
The Chicago Bulls (15-19) host the Detroit Pistons (9-28) tonight, looking to win their second straight game after an impressive overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Lonzo Ball out with a left knee injury; Alex Caruso (concussion) and Javonte Green (right knee soreness) are probable; Coby White (left leg), Patrick Williams (left clavicle contusion), and Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) are questionable to play.
FOX Sports
Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets
Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
