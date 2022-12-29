Read full article on original website
Video shows car chase, arrest of man linked to Warren drug bust; 8 people arrested
WARREN, Mich. – Warren police have released ground and aerial video showing the car chase and ensuing arrest of a man linked to a massive drug bust. Warren police officers said they received a tip Thursday (Dec. 29) about narcotics activity in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover roads. They went to the scene and located two people who were already under investigation, according to authorities.
8 arrested, 5 facing charges after fentanyl, crack cocaine, meth found by Warren officials
WARREN, Mich. – Eight people were arrested and five are facing felony charges after Warren officials found fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine as part of a drug bust. WATCH: Video shows car chase, arrest of man linked to Warren drug bust; 8 people arrested. Warren police officers said they...
Morning 4: Man drunkenly fires shots into neighbor’s siding in Port Huron, officials say -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Port Huron man with 20 guns, 4 homemade silencers fires shots into neighbor’s siding, ATF says. Police said they found 20 guns and four...
Here’s what a new gun crime policy in Macomb County will mean moving forward
The Macomb County Prosecutor has set a new gun policy in response to what, he feels, is selective enforcement of the state-level statute. For years, criminals have gotten extra prison time for committing a felony using a gun, and now, Macomb County is putting its own version of the felony firearm rule into place.
Macomb County woman murders husband by shooting him in head following argument, officials say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Macomb County woman is accused of murdering her husband by shooting him in the back of the head following an argument, authorities said. The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27) at a home in the 17000 block of Veronica Avenue in Eastpointe. When...
Husband of woman killed in Detroit carjacking mourns loss as police continue search for suspect
DETROIT – Police are searching for someone accused of shooting a woman and stealing her car. Detroit police said that at about 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 28) Tracie Golden was shot and killed in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side.
Police: 35-year-old arrested for killing 41-year-old man in middle of night at Southgate home
SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A 35-year-old man has been arrested for killing a 41-year-old in the middle of the night at a Southgate home, police said. Southgate officers were called at 12:45 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) to a home in the 12000 block of Cunningham Street for a possible break-in.
Detroit investigators identify man, woman in viral video of believed abduction
DETROIT – Investigators have identified the two people in a recent viral video where it looked like a woman was being abducted in Detroit. The viral video shows a man forcing a woman into a rental van in an alley by 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. According to...
27-year-old man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station
DETROIT – A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside of a Detroit gas station, officials said. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. April 25 at a gas station near Livernois Avenue and Waverly Street on Detroit’s west side. Police said James...
Star Studio in Ypsilanti raises money to cover repairs, losses after break in
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Security footage captured a thief smashing their way into a Ypsilanti hair salon. Star Studio salon posted the video with a GoFundMe page raising money for the loss. The owner, Angel Vanas, said the suspect busted through the backdoor and stole $1,200 from the cash drawer.
Man just out of prison posts Instagram photos of gun, chats about drunk crash in Detroit, feds say
DETROIT – A man who was just released from prison last year is facing a new charge after he posted public pictures of a gun on his Instagram account and chatted about being drunk during a crash in Detroit, officials said. Trevon Mathis, 23, is facing a charge of...
Port Huron man with 20 guns, 4 homemade silencers fires shots into neighbor’s siding, ATF says
PORT HURON, Mich. – Police said they found 20 guns and four homemade silencers inside the home of a Port Huron man who had drunkenly fired shots through his own basement window and into his neighbor’s siding. A criminal complaint filed Dec. 6 accuses Richard William Greer, 49,...
30-year-old Macomb County man struck, killed by driver while crossing road overnight
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 30-year-old Macomb County man was struck by a car and killed while walking across a road just before midnight. Officials said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Garfield Road in Clinton Township. A 30-year-old...
Michigan health department office in Macomb County reopens Thursday after car crashes into building
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office in Macomb County is reopening to the public one week after closing due to a car crashing into its building. Officials reported Wednesday, Dec. 21, that the MDHHS district office on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens...
Detroit Police Chief James White tests positive for COVID, has ‘mild’ symptoms
DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James White has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing “mild” symptoms, according to the department. According to a statement, White is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. He will continue to lead the Detroit Police Department while in isolation. Operations will be...
Former Detroit football star Jayru Campbell accused of threatening police in Auburn Hills
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Former Detroit high school football star Jayru Campbell is facing charges after officials said he threatened police with scissors while holding his 2-year-old daughter at an Auburn Hills psychiatric hospital. Officers from Auburn Hills were called at 8:40 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 25) to the Havenwyck...
Morning 4: University of Michigan in Ann Arbor listed among hardest US colleges to get into -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. University of Michigan among top 100 hardest US colleges to get into. The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor has been named one of the...
Westland pizza shop owner, pillar of community retires after 45 years
WESTLAND, Mich. – A long-time Westland pizza shop owner says it’s time to pass the torch. After 45 years behind the counter, Vasil “Bill” Vangoff is ready to hang up his apron. Through the decades, Vangoff made a real impact on his community through Nautilus Pizza...
‘Waterfalls throughout the building’: Frozen pipes devastate Eastpointe program for young mothers
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Metro Detroit program that helps struggling young mothers desperately needs help from the community. Gianna’s House in Eastpointe is a home for pregnant young women who need care during and after pregnancy. It opened three years ago in a former convent next to Saint Veronica’s Church.
Riverview apartment tenants looking for relief as they go days without power, heat and water
RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Residents at an apartment complex in Riverview are desperate for relief after going days without power, heat or running water. Several residents of Riverview Crossings apartment complex talked with Local 4 Wednesday, detailing their current living conditions. Lakeisha Massey, a mom of three, has been without...
