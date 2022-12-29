ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Video shows car chase, arrest of man linked to Warren drug bust; 8 people arrested

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police have released ground and aerial video showing the car chase and ensuing arrest of a man linked to a massive drug bust. Warren police officers said they received a tip Thursday (Dec. 29) about narcotics activity in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover roads. They went to the scene and located two people who were already under investigation, according to authorities.
Here’s what a new gun crime policy in Macomb County will mean moving forward

The Macomb County Prosecutor has set a new gun policy in response to what, he feels, is selective enforcement of the state-level statute. For years, criminals have gotten extra prison time for committing a felony using a gun, and now, Macomb County is putting its own version of the felony firearm rule into place.

