Agawam boys, girls wrestling claim annual Phil Tomkiel Holiday Invitational
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Agawam boys and girls wrestling teams dominated Friday during the annual Phil Tomkiel Holiday Invitational, with each coming away with the top team result.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 30: Max Lockett scores 18, leads Central past Putnam & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central defeated Putnam at home on Friday night, 63-51. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Sam Breen notches first career triple-double, UMass women’s hoop tops St. Bonaventure (photos)
AMHERST – A career day from graduate student Sam Breen helped the University of Massachusetts women’s basketball team to a 71-54 win over St. Bonaventure at the Mullins Center on Saturday afternoon. Breen recorded her first career triple-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists,...
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
174 It will still be a family affair at 174 Worcester Road in Princeton, when Gabi Bennett and her mother, Carla Zottoli, open The Barn in early 2023 at the former location of The Mountain Barn Restaurant. Bennett, 30, of Princeton, said the menu of The Barn will be a continuation of The Mountain Barn, the establishment which her grandfather, Bill Zottoli founded in 1983. The Zottolis owned it for more than 20 years until August 2021,...
Jake Neighbours, Joel Hofer lead Springfield Thunderbirds to shootout win over Hartford Wolf Pack
HARTFORD, Conn. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-13-1-4) finished off the 2022 portion of their calendar on a high note, defeating the Hartford Wolf Pack (11-13-1-5) by a final of 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday inside the XL Center. After finding themselves on the wrong side of 1-0 scores in...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties January 1, 2023 edition
Bretta Construction LLC, to Sajid Khan and Aseena Bibi, 18 Damato Way, $740,000. Jennie Usifer to Kristy M. Ritson, 20 Mansion Woods Drive, Unit E, $260,000.
Holyoke celebrates First Night Junior for kids
New Year’s came a little early this year —12:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon to be exact. That’s when a big silver ball dropped from a metal structure at Holyoke Heritage State Park and hundreds of kids blew on noisemakers — hundreds and hundreds of noise makers. So, if you are preparing for a night out and looking for the right thing to wear, stop what you are doing and settle in with the Netflix menu. Sad to say, you missed it.
UMass men’s basketball falls at St. Bonaventure in A-10 opener
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team dropped its Atlantic 10 opener on the road at St. Bonaventure 83-64 on Saturday afternoon. Isaac Kante posted his first double-double at UMass with 12 points and a season-high 10 rebounds as part of four Minutemen (9-4 Overall, 0-1 Atlantic 10) in double figures.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 27 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,320-square-foot home on Forest Road in Belchertown that sold for $317,000.
‘Vicious attack’: Witness describes moment HS player punched ref during basketball game in Cohasset
COHASSET, Mass. — A high school basketball player is being charged with simple assault and battery in Quincy Juvenile Court, according to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley. The 17-year-old player from Excel High School in South Boston allegedly “sucker punched” the referee in the face during the game against...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 165 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,202-square-foot home on Aldrich Avenue in Millbury that sold for $362,000.
MIAA makes statement after student athlete accused of punching referee
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has issued a full statement following a high school basketball game Wednesday where a 17-year-old student athlete is accused of punching a referee. Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Cohasset Police Department responded to Cohasset High School for a report of a 17-year-old player from Excel...
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
Player facing criminal charge in ‘vicious attack’ on referee during basketball game in Cohasset
COHASSET, Mass. — A visiting high school player is facing a criminal charge after police say he punched a referee during a high school basketball game in Cohasset on Wednesday night. The 16-year-old player from Excel High School in South Boston, whose name has not been made public, will...
100th annual Toy for Joy raises $143,671 for children in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin counties
The historic 100th year of Toy for Joy is now complete with thousands of children across Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties benefiting thanks to the generosity of individuals, businesses and organizations. With final donations received over the past week, the centennial campaign raised $143,671.06 to cover the costs of toys...
Ice and snow don’t bother these West Springfield residents who walk the Holyoke Mall
On Wednesday morning, most of the stores at The Holyoke Mall at Ingleside were closed, the security grilles rolled down, still too early for the day’s shoppers. But for a group of older adults from West Springfield, the quiet concourses are an ideal location for a walk. Sarah Long,...
From Westfield to Yellowstone: The Massachusetts native who explored America’s first national park
Ferdinand V. Hayden may be the most influential Westfield native of whom most of us have never heard. A poor kid from a troubled family, Hayden is a major reason we can celebrate the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park. Hayden’s name pops up in the recently televised four-part series “Yellowstone 150,” narrated by actor Kevin Costner.
WCVB
Mass. doctor on school district's masking request
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja is asked about the recommendation by Boston Public Schools for teachers and students to mask up for two weeks after winter break.
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Dec. 25-31
A house in Winchendon that sold for $60,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Dec. 25 and Dec. 31. In total, 142 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $385,518, $230 per square foot.
State announces program for low-income parents seeking to become teaching assistants in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Transitional Assistance announced a public-private partnership Thursday that would allow some recipients of its aid in the Springfield area to intern and eventually become teaching assistants. The department, which provides cash and food assistance to low-income residents, created the program after individuals with dependent...
