New Year’s came a little early this year —12:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon to be exact. That’s when a big silver ball dropped from a metal structure at Holyoke Heritage State Park and hundreds of kids blew on noisemakers — hundreds and hundreds of noise makers. So, if you are preparing for a night out and looking for the right thing to wear, stop what you are doing and settle in with the Netflix menu. Sad to say, you missed it.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO