Worcester, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers

174 It will still be a family affair at 174 Worcester Road in Princeton, when Gabi Bennett and her mother, Carla Zottoli, open The Barn in early 2023 at the former location of The Mountain Barn Restaurant. Bennett, 30, of Princeton, said the menu of The Barn will be a continuation of The Mountain Barn, the establishment which her grandfather, Bill Zottoli founded in 1983. The Zottolis owned it for more than 20 years until August 2021,...
PRINCETON, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke celebrates First Night Junior for kids

New Year’s came a little early this year —12:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon to be exact. That’s when a big silver ball dropped from a metal structure at Holyoke Heritage State Park and hundreds of kids blew on noisemakers — hundreds and hundreds of noise makers. So, if you are preparing for a night out and looking for the right thing to wear, stop what you are doing and settle in with the Netflix menu. Sad to say, you missed it.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

UMass men’s basketball falls at St. Bonaventure in A-10 opener

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team dropped its Atlantic 10 opener on the road at St. Bonaventure 83-64 on Saturday afternoon. Isaac Kante posted his first double-double at UMass with 12 points and a season-high 10 rebounds as part of four Minutemen (9-4 Overall, 0-1 Atlantic 10) in double figures.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

From Westfield to Yellowstone: The Massachusetts native who explored America’s first national park

Ferdinand V. Hayden may be the most influential Westfield native of whom most of us have never heard. A poor kid from a troubled family, Hayden is a major reason we can celebrate the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park. Hayden’s name pops up in the recently televised four-part series “Yellowstone 150,” narrated by actor Kevin Costner.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

State announces program for low-income parents seeking to become teaching assistants in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Transitional Assistance announced a public-private partnership Thursday that would allow some recipients of its aid in the Springfield area to intern and eventually become teaching assistants. The department, which provides cash and food assistance to low-income residents, created the program after individuals with dependent...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Community Policy