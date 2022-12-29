ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

9 Upstate Cities Ranked From Least to Most Dangerous

This eye opening list might really surprise you. Which city is the most dangerous? It's unbelievably a 3 way tie. COVID-19 may not be going anywhere but people may be starting to come back to New York State after a large exodus. As of last quarter, New York seemed to still be struggling with getting residents to move back. The trend can't last forever. People will be heading back to the Empire State eventually and when they do they will want to pick safe cities to live in.
Please Stop Doing This At Wegmans In New York

As we get ready to wrap up 2022 and move into 2023, let's all make a collective New Year's resolution to stop doing this while out shopping at Wegmans. If fact, if you could stop doing it at Wegmans, Tops, Market in the Square, or any other grocery store and department store that would be great.
NEW YORK STATE
Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns

Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
Man breaks into NY school to shelter people in blizzard

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last Friday, as the Blizzard of ’22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend. He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident’s truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue. “I started getting nervous, and the wind was just blowing snow,” […]
KENMORE, NY
NY’s first legal pot shop forced to turn hundreds away as stoners flock to grand opening

New York’s first state-licensed pot shop found itself in the green Thursday, serving as many as 500 customers in just a few hours as weed lovers flocked to the grand opening in Manhattan. A massive line of eager stoners — some already smoking — waited in a massive, blocks-long line to make their first legal marijuana purchases at the Housing Works Cannabis Co. store 750 Broadway in NoHo, which fittingly opened at 4:20 p.m. sharp on Thursday. The crowds were so large that the dispensary had to turn away hundreds of other customers by the time they closed just after 7 p.m....
MANHATTAN, NY
Hundreds of cats across CNY in need of a home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of cats throughout Central New York are living on the streets. Its a never ending cycle, but you can help create change. The Central New York Cat Coalition says the need is even greater compared to last year. “Part of that is a lot of people are being evicted right […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing

NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
Syracuse, NY
