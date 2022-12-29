Read full article on original website
9 Upstate Cities Ranked From Least to Most Dangerous
This eye opening list might really surprise you. Which city is the most dangerous? It's unbelievably a 3 way tie. COVID-19 may not be going anywhere but people may be starting to come back to New York State after a large exodus. As of last quarter, New York seemed to still be struggling with getting residents to move back. The trend can't last forever. People will be heading back to the Empire State eventually and when they do they will want to pick safe cities to live in.
Please Stop Doing This At Wegmans In New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 and move into 2023, let's all make a collective New Year's resolution to stop doing this while out shopping at Wegmans. If fact, if you could stop doing it at Wegmans, Tops, Market in the Square, or any other grocery store and department store that would be great.
19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die
Winters in Central New York are cold, snowy, and often seem to never end, dragging into April. You can bury yourself under blankets and hibernate inside for several months or you can take advantage of everything the Empire state has to offer in the winter months. Snowy Mountains. For skiing,...
Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our fifth most-read story of 2022. Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake 'Most Polluted' In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10. Below is the original article:. Two lakes in New York State are among...
Year In Review: #6 7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our sixth most-read story of 2022. 7 New York Hometowns Among Worst 'Small Cities In America'. A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State.
Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns
Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
This Is Officially Reason #2976 You Know You’re in Upstate NY!
This may be the ultimate "You Know You're from Upstate New When", but I need somebody to explain this like I'm NOT from Upstate. I've lived in the Capital Region my whole life and I've seen a lot of interesting, baffling, bizarre, and truly unique things - but this was a new one.
3 Surprising New York Liquor Laws That Baffle Out-of-Towners
The holiday season is in full swing, and for many New Yorkers that means one thing: it's time to stock up on booze. Here's the problem, though; there are some absolutely ridiculous laws in the state if you want to buy the hard stuff. For locals, many of these regulations...
21 Books That Are Set In Magical Upstate New York For Summer Reading
Maybe you're looking for a good book to read and explore while relaxing this summer. Did you know that there are plenty of books set in Upstate New York? You can check these 21 books. put together a list of 109 books that are set in Upstate New York. Honestly,...
Man breaks into NY school to shelter people in blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last Friday, as the Blizzard of ’22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend. He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident’s truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue. “I started getting nervous, and the wind was just blowing snow,” […]
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
Don’t Freak Out! 10 Central and Upstate New York Staples Everyone Loves, I Don’t Get
Before you throw up your arms in disgust, hear me out. There are several things that are staples in Central and Upstate New York - halfmoons, greens and tomato pie, hiking and camping the Adirondacks, cheering on the Orangemen, running the Boilermaker. Everyone rants and raves about it all; how great the food tastes or how fun the great outdoors is.
NY’s first legal pot shop forced to turn hundreds away as stoners flock to grand opening
New York’s first state-licensed pot shop found itself in the green Thursday, serving as many as 500 customers in just a few hours as weed lovers flocked to the grand opening in Manhattan. A massive line of eager stoners — some already smoking — waited in a massive, blocks-long line to make their first legal marijuana purchases at the Housing Works Cannabis Co. store 750 Broadway in NoHo, which fittingly opened at 4:20 p.m. sharp on Thursday. The crowds were so large that the dispensary had to turn away hundreds of other customers by the time they closed just after 7 p.m....
Massive Temperature Jump Coming To New York
If you are sick of the cold and the snow there is good news for you. A massive warm-up will be coming across New York to kick off the new year and will be well above normal temperatures for much of the state. According to the National Weather Service in...
The best restaurant in New York visited by Guy Fieri: report
Mashed, a website for all things food, has released a list of the best restaurants in each state as featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The show is now in its 42nd season.
Hundreds of cats across CNY in need of a home
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of cats throughout Central New York are living on the streets. Its a never ending cycle, but you can help create change. The Central New York Cat Coalition says the need is even greater compared to last year. “Part of that is a lot of people are being evicted right […]
localsyr.com
Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing
NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Stunning New Photos Of 2022 Blizzard’s Deadly Aftermath In New York
As temperatures climb headed into the New Year's weekend, many New Yorkers are spending the last of the festive season digging out. Winter Storm Elliot dumped feet of snow on the western part of the state, in what may be the worst blizzard the region has seen in 45 years.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
