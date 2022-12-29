ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc County, MS

Officials continue search for endangered/missing Mississippi children

 3 days ago
Officials continue to look for three children after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child alert Thursday.

Officials are looking for Hazelie G. Payne, 7, Eden A. Payne,1, and Willow B. Payne,1, all from the town of Belden in Pontotoc County.

MBI released photos and descriptions of the three children.

Hazelie G Payne is described as a white female, four feet tall, weighing eighty-five pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

Eden A Payne is described as a white female, two feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Willow B. Payne is described as a white female, two feet tall, weighing 37 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

MBI issued the alert Wednesday afternoon and said the three children might be with Austin Payne and Chelsey Payne in a 2009 brown Hyundai Sonata bearing Mississippi license plate PNB8484. The vehicle was last seen traveling on the 100 block of Popular Spring Trail Rd.

The post on social media did not disclose the relationship between the three children and Austin Payne and Chelsey Payne.

Austin Payne is described as a 27-year-old white male, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Chelsey Payne is described as a 25-year-old white female, five feet one inch tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

…..

