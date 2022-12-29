ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Asian fusion restaurant opens in former home of Campus West mainstay in Fort Collins

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 2 days ago

Just months after a mainstay of Campus West's dining scene left its longtime home, a fresh face has emerged along West Elizabeth Street in Fort Collins.

Cook Click Cafe, an Asian fusion restaurant, opened at 1122 W. Elizabeth St. in mid-November — taking over the longtime former home of Hot Wok Cafe, which closed in October after 28 years.

The new eatery, led by husband-and-wife team Kittaphon "Jack" Khemwuttisarn and Vatsana Jaroenchisakon, serves up a variety of dishes with influences from Japan, Korea, China, Mongolia and Thailand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vENBd_0jxVd8ZU00

After just over a month in business, its most popular items have proven to be its rice or noodle chicken bowls, which diners can customize, and its Thai curry dishes and Tom Yum and Tom Kha soups, Khemwuttisarn said.

While Cook Click Cafe offers a range of Asian fusion dishes, Khemwuttisarn said he and his wife — who are both from Thailand — largely became known for their authentic Thai dishes while operating another similar restaurant in Cody, Wyoming. The couple sold their Wyoming restaurant and moved to Fort Collins to open Cook Click Cafe earlier this year.

End of year eats: 5 New Year's Eve dinners to try in Fort Collins

The restaurant opened shortly after Hot Wok Cafe shuttered its longtime location on West Elizabeth Street. After 28 years, Hot Wok Cafe owner Loretta Lew told the Coloradoan she closed the business because wanted to take a break from the restaurant industry, though she might return to it one day.

Now, Khemwuttisarn and Jaroenchisakon are hoping to transfer some of their success in Cody to Fort Collins, where they are excited to bring their dishes — as well as their range of Thai coffees, teas and authentic Thai black tea with lime drink — to Campus West's bustling college crowd.

Cook Click Cafe's entrees range from $13 to $15, with a lunch special knocking $2 off each entrée from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cook Click Cafe is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offers dine-in service, online ordering and delivery on GrubHub, Nosh and DoorDash.

Another new addition: Healthy fast-casual restaurant Crisp & Green to expand into Old Town Fort Collins

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Asian fusion restaurant opens in former home of Campus West mainstay in Fort Collins

Comments / 1

Related
5280.com

Denver’s Best Restaurant Openings and Saddest Closings in 2022, According to 5280 Staffers and Contributors

The Denver area welcomed a bounty of exciting new dining concepts in 2022, from elegant French eateries and crave-worthy bakeries to family-friendly Japanese joints to welcoming Italian bistros. But the growing list of temporary and permanently closed bars and restaurants is a reminder that local food businesses continue to battle labor shortages, skyrocketing operation costs, and tight profit margins—all issues that have been exacerbated by the ongoing global pandemic and record-breaking inflation.
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
BRIGHTON, CO
Retro 102.5

Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad

Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
GREELEY, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Most Iconic Sandwich

Colorado is the birthplace of several recognizable foods, such as Rocky Mountain oysters. Some cities in the Centennial State are also known as foodie destinations, and plenty of tourists flock there to try certain cuisine they can't find anywhere else in the country, including a certain sandwich. 24/7 Wall St....
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher

Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
CONIFER, CO
KDVR.com

Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction

A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Snow stays away from Denver for New Year's Eve but hits the mountains hard

A big batch of moisture on the West Coast on Friday will gradually move east through the holiday weekend causing big snow in the mountains.A Winter Storm Warning starts late Friday for all mountain areas in Colorado west of Vail Pass, Monarch Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass. The Steamboat Springs area and The Flat Tops region are also under the warning which continues through Monday.Some mountain areas will receive up to 2 feet of snow and travelers should plan on winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns in the high country including along Interstate 70 and Highway 40 all weekend.The mountains...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

1940s summer camp-themed pickleball destination set to open in Colorado

In 2024, a 1940s summer camp-themed eatery and pickleball location, called Camp Pickle, is set to open in Denver. "Pickleball was invented in 1965 but has exploded in popularity in recent years. During the pandemic, more than a million Americans began playing it, bringing the total to around five million and growing rapidly," according to Camp Pickle Spokesperson Ashley Saunders.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado

Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
COLORADO STATE
kubcgold.com

Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?

There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
AURORA, CO
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy