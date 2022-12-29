Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at Sarasota Opera House

Returning to a live format for the first time since 2020, the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe invites the community to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during an inspirational performance. The production, titled “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Celebrating His Legacy in Spoken Word and Song,” will feature reenactments of King’s speeches, song and dance.

The show, which is arranged and directed by WBTT Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, takes place on Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota).

Program highlights will include excerpts from King’s speeches and writings, reenacted by Rev. Charles McKenzie, interspersed with singing and dancing by some of WBTT’s most popular professional performers as well as students from WBTT’s Stage of Discovery youth training program. Additionally, the 2023 winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. essay writing contest will be announced.

"Dr. King fought for equality while always exemplifying the values of justice, dignity, courage and service to others,” Jacobs said. “At our organization, our mission is to promote and celebrate the African-American experience – certainly Dr. King's leadership during the civil rights movement is a major part of that experience and we are proud to honor his contributions to creating a more just society for all Americans today."

The presenting sponsor is the Community Foundation of Sarasota County; collaborating sponsor is the Sarasota County Bar Association Council for Diversity & Inclusion.

“We are so grateful to our generous sponsors for continuing to support our annual celebration," WBTT executive director Julie Leach said. "We look forward to presenting this event in person, once again, as we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. the best way that WBTT knows how: through live theater."

Tickets are $35/orchestra and mezzanine, $25/balcony, and $15/students (age 25 and under). For tickets and information, call the Box Office at 941-366-1505 or visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.

The mission of the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is to produce professional theater that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience, engages a broad base of patrons and audiences, supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists, and builds self-esteem in youth of color.

For more information, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.

Submitted by Sharon Kunkel