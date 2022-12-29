ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Readers want Kansas sales tax on food dropped now. Others will pay more for recycling.

By Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

Some Kansas leaders are putting politics and party over people

Gov. Kelly with support from Democratic legislators attempted to pass a bill in 2022, to lower the tax on food to zero starting in January 2023. Kansas has one of the highest state sales tax rates on food in the country.

Since recovering from the failed Brownback experiment, the state of Kansas has recovered and exceeded revenue expectations for 26 straight months. The rainy day fund in the Kansas budget had nearly a billion dollars of balance at the time the bill was introduced, and is growing. It was time to figure out a way to help the people of Kansas with the new found budget surplus.

Gov. Kelly proposed lowering the state sales tax to zero as a way of helping Kansans with the rising cost of food. Because it was an election year, the Republican supermajority in the Legislature did not want to give this win to Gov. Kelly. Yet, they knew it would be very unpopular to block this bill which would help Kansans, especially in an election year.

They knew the state could afford to do it. They knew the people could use this help.

Despite this, they blocked the bill and proposed an incremental decrease beginning in 2023 starting with 2.5%, finally arriving to zero in 2025, two years later. Republican legislators put politics and party over the needs of the people. Axing the food tax to zero has strong public support.

It is time to hold our Republican legislators accountable to We The People. Contact your local representatives to hold them accountable. They need to hear from us, the people.

Chuck Torres , Olpe

Recycling in Topeka is worth added expense

Regarding recycling, we avail ourselves of curbside recycling services provided by the Shawnee County Solid Waste Department. We believe recycling is very important, and therefore, we would be willing to pay much more than our $10 monthly fee in order to keep it going.

Marvin and Susan Burris , Topeka

Kindness of Kansans showed in actions from half a century ago

Almost 50 years ago, I wrote to strangers in Kansas, asking for their help in a biography I was beginning about Kate Barnard, a resident of Kirwin in the 1880s.

This was decades before digitalized research materials, personal computers or smartphones with cameras. This was old-fashioned research. The citizens responded generously with their time and dug into archives. In Phillipsburg, Topeka and Kirwin people searched school records and early Kansas newspapers for details about Kate's childhood, her mother's death, a scandal involving her father and her speeches in Kansas years later.

One man went into the Kirwin cemetery to take a Polaroid photo of the unique tombstone of Kate's mother, an early death that influenced 2-year-old Kate's entire life and career.

Kate Barnard became famous in Oklahoma as the first woman elected to state office in 1907 and nationally famous as a fiery social reformer. Then, she became infamous for her support of Native American properties. Her work for Indians destroyed her career, her health and her life. She was forgotten to history.

After years of delay, the book was finished and published this year by the University of Oklahoma press as "A Life on Fire: Oklahoma's Kate Barnard." The Oklahoma Historical society has named it the best book of 2022.

It would not have been possible without the kindness of Kansans. Those people are likely long dead, but their generosity to a young historian is memorialized in the book. My gratitude will live as long as I do.

Connie Cronley , Tulsa, Oklahoma

Comments / 10

peony
3d ago

The article about the food taxes didn't mention that Governor Kelly vetoed the bill to do away with food taxes TWICE! Stop the use of playing political parties to always make it Democrats VS Republicans.

Reply(3)
5
Sharon Tillman
3d ago

It's the property tax that's hurting me. I know people who are moving because they can afford to own a house in another state.

Reply(1)
3
