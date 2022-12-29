Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Fine New Year’s Weekend, severe storms Monday
It has been a bit of a dreary Friday after a super-soaking Thursday and Thursday night. Despite the clouds today, your New Year’s eve and New Year’s Day are looking pretty good. We will see clouds hanging on but they will clear most of the area through Saturday. As I said yesterday, there will be no cold air coming our way. Morning low-temperature Saturday morning will be in the mid-40s to low 50s and the upper-40s to low 50s New Year’s morning. High temperatures Saturday will be in the 60s to near 70 and on New Year’s day either side of 70. This, of course, is well above normal.
Severe storms are possible today, Saturday, and next Tuesday
CLANTON – A number of upper level disturbances will affect Alabama over the next six days. Today, a line of thunderstorms will move into the western portions of the state sometime between late morning and early afternoon, followed by an area of moderate to heavy rainfall for several hours. The atmosphere will be most unstable in the southwestern portions of the state, where a few severe storms are possible. Damaging straight-line winds and a couple of tornadoes are the main threats. Remember, severe weather, including tornadoes, occur in Marginal Risk areas, just not as widespread as the other risk categories. This system will be...
ktalnews.com
Overnight storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rain
***A Flood Watch is in effect until Noon Friday for Columbia and Lafayette Counties in SW Arkansas, all of NW Louisiana, and our Texas counties along and south of I-20. Thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and very heavy rainfall will likely continue overnight before moving east of the Arklatex by noon Friday.***
WHNT-TV
Rain for the first part of Saturday
Heading into Saturday morning the second round of rain will move through the region late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Most of this activity will be on the lighter side, but pocket of heavy rain is possible. Rain activity will end from west to east during the afternoon hours....
KFDM-TV
Storms knock out power to thousands of Entergy customers
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Thunderstorms packing strong winds have knocked out power to thousands of Entergy customers across Southeast Texas. The Entergy outage map shows outages scattered throughout the Entergy service area. In some cases, the map shows the estimated restoration not until 10 p.m. tonight. That time can vary...
Mississippi Skies: Warm weather, flooding rain on its way
Anyone from Mississippi knows that if one doesn’t like the weather, give it a couple days. That’s certainly the case this week as the entire state shifts to a spring-like pattern of warm temperatures and heavy rain. Some of us will see rain today, but the real threat...
Timing Louisiana’s Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Scattered showers have already been indicated by weather service radar installations in Lake Charles and Shreveport this morning. Those weather radar sites will likely find their screens filled with indications of even more showers and thunderstorms as we move through today and Friday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in...
wbrz.com
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
ktalnews.com
2 weeks later: Keithville tornado survivors continue recovery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two weeks after a deadly tornado tore through the small Keithville community of Pecan Farms, survivors are still cleaning up and making repairs. Some suffered extensive damage and many did not have homeowner’s insurance. In addition to the damage, they had to deal with bitterly...
ktalnews.com
Boil advisories lifted in Shreveport, throughout NWLA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Nearly one week after a frigid cold snap hovered over northwest Louisiana, causing local governments to put boil advisories in place as a precautionary measure, municipalities are getting results from the Louisiana Department of Health and advisories are being lifted. Shreveport became the latest to...
news9.com
Gusty Winds Ahead Of Coming Storm, Cold Front
Windy today are ahead of a potent upper-level storm. That gusty south wind will lead to a nice warmup, but also increase the fire danger. A dryline will move into western OK and will drop humidity down to 15 percent at times. Tonight a cold front rolls in, this will...
Carscoops
Texas Car Wash Freezes In Cold Weather, Looks Like Icy, Arctic Cave
Texas is known for its warm weather, but as the Great Texas Freeze showed us last year, the Lone Star state can get pretty chilly. That was the case last weekend when Matthew Guthrie visited a H-E-B store on Christmas Eve and found its automatic car wash had turned into a frozen mess.
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This Year
Houston's winter freeze of 2022Photo byTwitter. Last Thursday, Houston experienced freezing temperatures and residents lost power. So it appears the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT still has more work.
New Storm Moves Into California Just As Previous Storm Ends
The impending weather could disrupt your New Years Eve plans.
Shreveport Still Under Boil Advisory
With temperatures reaching back into the seventies, it's already hard to believe how freezing temperatures just a matter of days ago wreaked havoc on pipes in homes and businesses across Shreveport-Bossier. With so many residents leaving faucets dripping, pipes bursting across the city, and water mains freezing and bursting, getting...
KLTV
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you plan on ringing in the new year with cheers and toasts, it may take some planning ahead. Liquor stores across the state of Texas will be closed for 61 consecutive hours, so it’s best to make sure you have enough to get through a couple of days due to New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday this year.
ktalnews.com
Bossier City adding turn lane on Innovation Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Heavy traffic has motivated Bossier City officials to add a new turn lane on Innovation Drive to ease congestion. The city says construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 9. Innovation Drive will receive a facelift with the construction of a 300′ southbound...
Watch: Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
The cold weather that swept through Texas led to a car wash being frozen solid and apparently damaged.
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
