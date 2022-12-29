ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Quiet weather to wrap up the year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A rather quiet weekend is ahead for Kansas with light winds and dry weather through the New Year’s holiday. If you planning to travel either day, the weather should remain fairly tame throughout Kansas and many surrounding areas. Saturday will be the milder of the...
KANSAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Kansas’ drought emergency order to remain in place as calendar flips to 2023

TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will enter the new year adhering to the October drought declaration issued by Gov. Laura Kelly covering all 105 counties. Kelly’s order was based on a drought map that placed 67 counties on emergency status, assigned 11 counties to warning status and left 27 counties on watch status. Her action was in response to severe drought associated with a dry spring, hot summer and anticipated above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout Kansas into December.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Tranquil weather to start 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of clouds and sun today, with increasing clouds expected tonight and New Year’s Day. Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend with highs in the 50s. Quiet weather this weekend will quickly change by Monday as the first weather system of 2023...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

A nice New Year’s Day ahead of rain and wintry mix Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that it will be mild once again for New Year’s Day, then our next storm system will bring rain and wintry mix on Monday. It will be a cold start to the day this morning with temperatures in the 20s and...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert - snow on the way to northwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A round of winter weather will hit northwest Kansas Thursday with accumulations of snow and some impact on road conditions throughout the day. It’s not going to be a blizzard, but snow accumulations of around 3-5 inches for Goodland and Colby can be expected with a light northwest breeze. Elsewhere in northwest Kansas, amounts will be light and under 2 inches by the time the snow tapers off mid-late afternoon. There may be a rain/snow mix for southwest Kansas too, but snow will not be accumulating there.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday

There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Quiet holiday weekend, but changes early next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after an active weather day yesterday, the weather will be much calmer today with cooler temperatures, but nice weather statewide. This afternoon we are expecting highs in the 40s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter across the state with overall quiet weather conditions heading into the Holiday Weekend.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Fatal crashes in Kansas claim more than 400 lives in 2021

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It was another deadly year for motorists on Kansas roads according to updated crash statistics released by the Kansas Department of Transportation. 27 News obtained crash data from KDOT for 2021 and 2022 showing that hundreds lost their lives while traveling on Kansas roads. The data for 2021 shows that it was […]
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

35 of Wichita’s Best New Restaurants of 2022

A little over a hundred restaurants and food trucks opened in 2022. For the casual diner, that’s a lot to keep track of. Fortunately, I’m here to help guide you to the very best of what has arrived this year. I’ve visited every single opening since January (and gained quite a bit of weight). Out of the ~100 visits, I handpicked 35 (technically 36 because I forgot one post publishing) of the dining options in town that I think readers would enjoy, not necessarily just the ones I loved. I tried to cover the gamut of different genres of food spanning different parts of town.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita bars prepare for New Year's Eve crowds

K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. The excitement for K-State fans builds less than 24 hours out from kickoff against Alabama. Community leaders discuss changes they want to see after recent spike in gang-related violence. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansans Had Fewer Homicides, More Marriages and Higher Numbers of Drug-related Deaths in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansans had fewer homicides, more marriages and higher numbers of drug-related deaths in 2021, a recently released summary of the year’s statistics found. Heart disease remained the leading cause of death for Kansans in 2021, followed by cancer, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s 2021 summary, which was released Dec. 21.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Westbound I-70 reopens in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation said in a tweet Thursday morning that westbound Interstate 70 had been reopened at Burlington. Snow is once again falling across Eastern Colorado and Northwest Kansas. While totals in Kansas will be relatively tame, the snow on the front range has once again led to an I-70 closure.
BURLINGTON, CO
KWCH.com

Two shot New Year’s Eve night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a shooting on New Year’s Eve night that left two people hurt. It happened near Meridian and Keywest in Wichita just at 11 p.m. Police tell us there was a party, and people were leaving as the party was ending when...
WICHITA, KS
a-z-animals.com

Mountain Lions In Kansas: What You Need to Know

Residents of Kansas are no strangers to abundant wildlife. The state is home to many wonderful species. However, there is one particular species of animal that captures nearly everyone’s imagination. And that is the elusive mountain lion. News reports and trail camera footage clearly show the presence of the large cat throughout the state. But do mountain lions live in Kansas? Or are they merely passing through?
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Glare Guard

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Driving with the sun in your eyes can be dangerous, as well as frustrating. The makers of the Glare Guard promise their product can help with that issue by extending your visor and blocking light. Does the $34.99 visor extender deliver on what’s promised? To put...
WICHITA, KS

