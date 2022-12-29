Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Quiet weather to wrap up the year
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A rather quiet weekend is ahead for Kansas with light winds and dry weather through the New Year’s holiday. If you planning to travel either day, the weather should remain fairly tame throughout Kansas and many surrounding areas. Saturday will be the milder of the...
Agriculture Online
Kansas’ drought emergency order to remain in place as calendar flips to 2023
TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will enter the new year adhering to the October drought declaration issued by Gov. Laura Kelly covering all 105 counties. Kelly’s order was based on a drought map that placed 67 counties on emergency status, assigned 11 counties to warning status and left 27 counties on watch status. Her action was in response to severe drought associated with a dry spring, hot summer and anticipated above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout Kansas into December.
KWCH.com
Tranquil weather to start 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of clouds and sun today, with increasing clouds expected tonight and New Year’s Day. Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend with highs in the 50s. Quiet weather this weekend will quickly change by Monday as the first weather system of 2023...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances arrive for the start of the week
New Year’s Eve will feature mild temperatures falling to the 40s and 30s as the ball drops tonight. A few passing clouds will dance across the skies this evening, but otherwise, it will be a beautiful night to ring in the New Year. Lows fall into the 30s and...
KWCH.com
A nice New Year’s Day ahead of rain and wintry mix Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that it will be mild once again for New Year’s Day, then our next storm system will bring rain and wintry mix on Monday. It will be a cold start to the day this morning with temperatures in the 20s and...
KWCH.com
Weather Alert - snow on the way to northwest Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A round of winter weather will hit northwest Kansas Thursday with accumulations of snow and some impact on road conditions throughout the day. It’s not going to be a blizzard, but snow accumulations of around 3-5 inches for Goodland and Colby can be expected with a light northwest breeze. Elsewhere in northwest Kansas, amounts will be light and under 2 inches by the time the snow tapers off mid-late afternoon. There may be a rain/snow mix for southwest Kansas too, but snow will not be accumulating there.
KVOE
Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday
There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KWCH.com
Quiet holiday weekend, but changes early next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after an active weather day yesterday, the weather will be much calmer today with cooler temperatures, but nice weather statewide. This afternoon we are expecting highs in the 40s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter across the state with overall quiet weather conditions heading into the Holiday Weekend.
Fatal crashes in Kansas claim more than 400 lives in 2021
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It was another deadly year for motorists on Kansas roads according to updated crash statistics released by the Kansas Department of Transportation. 27 News obtained crash data from KDOT for 2021 and 2022 showing that hundreds lost their lives while traveling on Kansas roads. The data for 2021 shows that it was […]
wichitabyeb.com
35 of Wichita’s Best New Restaurants of 2022
A little over a hundred restaurants and food trucks opened in 2022. For the casual diner, that’s a lot to keep track of. Fortunately, I’m here to help guide you to the very best of what has arrived this year. I’ve visited every single opening since January (and gained quite a bit of weight). Out of the ~100 visits, I handpicked 35 (technically 36 because I forgot one post publishing) of the dining options in town that I think readers would enjoy, not necessarily just the ones I loved. I tried to cover the gamut of different genres of food spanning different parts of town.
KWCH.com
Wichita bars prepare for New Year's Eve crowds
K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. The excitement for K-State fans builds less than 24 hours out from kickoff against Alabama. Community leaders discuss changes they want to see after recent spike in gang-related violence. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST.
adastraradio.com
Kansans Had Fewer Homicides, More Marriages and Higher Numbers of Drug-related Deaths in 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansans had fewer homicides, more marriages and higher numbers of drug-related deaths in 2021, a recently released summary of the year’s statistics found. Heart disease remained the leading cause of death for Kansans in 2021, followed by cancer, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s 2021 summary, which was released Dec. 21.
The top 5 biggest Kansas Lottery winners of 2022
In 2022, millions of Kansans won money playing the lottery, but just a few of them scored millions of dollars.
KAKE TV
Westbound I-70 reopens in Colorado
The Colorado Department of Transportation said in a tweet Thursday morning that westbound Interstate 70 had been reopened at Burlington. Snow is once again falling across Eastern Colorado and Northwest Kansas. While totals in Kansas will be relatively tame, the snow on the front range has once again led to an I-70 closure.
Crews respond to three fires overnight in Wichita
Wichita firefighters were busy working three fire incidents Thursday night into Friday morning across Wichita.
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
KWCH.com
Two shot New Year’s Eve night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a shooting on New Year’s Eve night that left two people hurt. It happened near Meridian and Keywest in Wichita just at 11 p.m. Police tell us there was a party, and people were leaving as the party was ending when...
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Kansas: What You Need to Know
Residents of Kansas are no strangers to abundant wildlife. The state is home to many wonderful species. However, there is one particular species of animal that captures nearly everyone’s imagination. And that is the elusive mountain lion. News reports and trail camera footage clearly show the presence of the large cat throughout the state. But do mountain lions live in Kansas? Or are they merely passing through?
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Glare Guard
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Driving with the sun in your eyes can be dangerous, as well as frustrating. The makers of the Glare Guard promise their product can help with that issue by extending your visor and blocking light. Does the $34.99 visor extender deliver on what’s promised? To put...
